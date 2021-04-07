Lookback: Week of April 6 to April 13

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
A Westchester firm has bought three adjoining tracts with access to Upper Cornelia Street and has announced plans for a new shopping center. Tax stamps on deeds filed in the Clinton County put the purchase at $159,500. The center will occupy 16.2 acres; a Big “N” department store and shops may be open for business there by next fall. Details were given by Harvey B. Oshins, Commonwealth vice president and general counsel, on the closing of the four-way deal. The project has been identified as the “Big N” center since negotiations started nearly a year ago. A P&G Food Supermarket of Syracuse will occupy 25,000 square feet; there will also be an 8,000-square-foot Kinney Drug Store.There will be a 1,000 car parking lot.
Construction laborers walked off the job Tuesday, bringing construction projects in three counties to a halt. The dispute between Laborers Union Local 186, AFL-CIO and the Champlain Valley and Glens Falls Contractors’ Association involves building projects in Clinton, Essex and Warren Counties. The strike began at 12:30 p.m. with picket lines quickly being drawn at the Physicians Unit of the Medical Center and the State Bank of Albany site downtown. Kenneth Dumas, chairman of the union negotiating team, explained that the dispute arose over union demands for a written working agreement with the association. Dumas said that the association made an offer to the union March 1 before President Nixon set down his wage guidelines for construction workers. The union membership ratified the management offer March 12 but Dumas claims the association withdrew the offer “hiding behind the president’s guidelines.”
The work of the Plattsburgh Community Crisis Center will be more effective and more efficient since moving new quarters at 34 Margaret St., according to Richard Schnell, director. Until recently, the center had been housed in Wilcox and Holt Co. building at J. Delord St., donated by John Ianelli, vice president of the company and alderman from Ward 3. The new offices, located on the second floor above Fishman’s Department Store, consisting of seven carpeted and paneled rooms, stream with brightness from the large windows facing downtown Plattsburgh. One of the more important improvements, Schnell said, is that now the phones — heart of the center’s activities — are in a room by themselves where only those authorized by the directors will answer them. “Confidentiality will be easier to maintain,” Schnell said.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
Could the years be rolled back to the days when the 26th Infantry garrisoned Plattsburgh Barracks, today would be marked by a military display in Plattsburgh, for today is Army Day. A national observance having been decreed by President Truman and with the absence of the Army from any possible public demonstration in Plattsburgh, there is one thing that can be done. Merchants have been asked to display the National Colors throughout the day and residents in general are asked to pay tribute in their own way to the men of the Army.
The facilities of the Plattsburgh Barracks are “magnificent, ample and logical” for development of university and college extension courses. This was generally agreed yesterday at a meeting of public officials and representatives of several colleges following a tour of inspection of the now-surplus military reservation. Herman T. Stitchman, New York State housing commissioner, headed the delegation of officials and educators. Following a closed meeting, he announced that the possibilities of establishment of the reservation for use by one or more colleges had been explore and that the cost of operations had been discussed. He said that an important phase of the session was a lengthy discussion of the availability of teachers, a highly necessary factor, should one or more of the colleges establish courses on the grounds.
A group of war films which includes captured Japanese films will be shown under the auspices of the U.S. Army Recruiting service in the Plattsburgh High School auditorium this evening at 7:30 o’clock, Capt. Lawrence M. Dudley Jr., Plattsburgh recruiting officer, announced yesterday. Entitled “Stillwell Road,” “News Thrills” and “War Department Communique,” the films show the breaking of communications and capture of part of the Burma Road by the Japanese, the Japanese drive into India and the building of the Lite Road and the Stillwell Road under fire, and include actual pictures of Merrill’s Marauders in action, Col. “Corky” Cochrane’s Air Force and many other units of China-India fame. Other reels will picture the fighting in Germany. All will be sound films.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
Last evening at about 7:30, Chief of Police Senecal with Officers Raby, St. Dennis and Frederick made a raid on the soft drink emporium known as “Number Two” on Elizabeth St. The raid was made to see whether or not anything stronger than one and one-half percent was being sold, but the search brought to light nothing except a large kettle of alleged home brew and four cans of malt extract. The contents of the large kettle will be analyzed and, if they contain more than one and one-half percent of alcohol, it is likely that a charge of violating the Volstead Act will be made.
The many friends of Mrs. E.A. Ladd of Chazy will be pleased to learn that the report of her loss in the sinking of the steamer “Governor”, as published in the Vancouver and San Francisco papers, was erroneous. The “Governor” sank on April 1st off Point Wilson, Washington, after she had been rammed by the freighter “West Hartland.” Fortunately, for Mrs. Ladd, she had disembarked at Victoria, one hour before the accident.
Customs Officers Day and Harmon arrested Harry Stone — alias A.P. Ward, Conrad Johnson, Hall, Webster, etc. — called by government officers “the king of opium smugglers” on a Grand Trunk train bound from Montreal to Massena on Thursday. In his possession, were found a wardrobe trunk, two suitcases and two satchels containing morphine, cocaine and opium, estimated to be valued from $20,000 to $21,000.
