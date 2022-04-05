Lookback: Week of April 5 to April 12

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
The Plattsburgh Youth Center Committee has passed a resolution Monday recommending that the building at 177 Margaret Street be approved by the city as a new youth center facility. By a vote of 14-1, the committee recommended the approval of the Margaret Street site. The present youth facility, the White House on Oak Street, has been described as inadequate by many residents. Lt. Herbert Carpenter of the Plattsburgh Police Dept. told youths at the White House that the Oak Street facility was a “dive” and although the city police did not approve of the present facility, they supported the youth center concept 100 percent. But a neighbor, Chester Rapatoy of 171 Margaret St., voiced his disapproval at the plan. “I run a rooming house and have tenants who sleep days and nights. I’m sure that most of them will move out once they find out that a youth center will be down near them,” he said.
The Common Council minority attack on the Crete beach project has taken a serious turn, Mayor Roland H. St. Pierre has acknowledged. But he believes he will meet it with the calm he has advocated for public crisis during his first 100 days in office. The Burke-Dame Poitras Bloc last Thursday night announced an intention to block construction of the $2.5 million Crete Civic Memorial Center at the beach by refusing to pay the bills. This may prove to be a setback to the Council’s majority decision to build the center there, the mayor said. He’ll leave it to time, he said. He would not give a direct answer to a question whether the majority policy would stand up in court.
Besides being beautiful and apparently well-planned, the new complex of the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Medical Center offers several new services to the people of the North Country. In a tour of the complex given to a Press-Republican reporter and photographer Tuesday by Howard Reed, executive director of the center, some of the new aspects were explained. The cafeteria will seat 220 persons and will be supplied by a new kitchen which has several innovations including a tray-preparing system that turns out a tray about once every 10 seconds. Read added that under the new system, patients should always receive hot food. The colors in the new building are modern orange, greens, yellows, golds and creams. Each color used on the walls is also a different texture, so burlap-type material is used next to creamy smooth walls. A new machine has also been installed which gives cobalt treatments to patients as the technician or doctor stands in a room outside the radiation area with television monitors and regulating equipment.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
“Col. Roddie was simply great, by far the greatest we have had this year. In fact our members say unanimously that he is one of the most attractive speakers we have had in all our Club's 26 years of existence.” This is the opinion of the Men's Dinner Club of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in their appraisal of Lt. Col. W. Stewart Roddie, who will be the speaker at the April meeting of the Plattsburgh Dinner Club at Hotel Cumberland. A resident of London, England, Col. Roddie is now on his eighth nationwide speaking tour in this country. During his recent wartime duties in England, he continued speaking throughout Great Britain, telling of his experiences as a lecturer in America, ever emphasizing the need of the British to better understand America and her people. Col. Roddie is not just a speaker, but is a supreme actor as well, recreating with dramatic vividness the scenes and characters which he describes, as he takes his audience into every important capital of Europe. At one moment, he holds his audience breathless with suspense or fear and the next he has it rocking with laughter. If his story calls for song, he sings, and spares nothing to recreate for his audience living pictures which will live long in their memory. It is no ordinary lecture, but a work of art and a brilliant evening is the result.
Toro Matsumoto, noted Japanese author and lecturer, will be the speaker for the sixth monthly student assembly at Champlain College. Matsumoto recently published his autobiography, “A Brother is a Stranger.” He will speak on “A Japanese View of Japan” in the gymnasium at 11 a.m. Raised and educated in Japan as a Christian, Matsumoto came to this country in 1935 to study at Union Theological Seminary. During the war he served on the Committee on Resettlement of Japanese Americans. His lectures are sponsored by the East-West Association of which Pearl S. Buck is the president.
Faith Baldwin, the famous writer, has offered the following philosophy as her contribution to Be Kind to Animals Week, which the Humane Society of America is celebrating April 7-13, and in which the Clinton County organization will participate. “Be Kind to Animals Week lasts, theoretically, seven days, but ideally it should last for 52 weeks, year in and year out,” Miss Baldwin said. “It seems to me that from earliest childhood, the American people should be educated in the care of the animals that give us so much pleasure. Each child should be taught to love and to care for his own cat or dog, to feed the birds at his windows in the winter, and support the Humane societies. It is a step up on the road to the spontaneous kindness and patience which is built, enduringly, into character.” Teachers and Scout leaders, parents and relatives of children are asked to make a special plea this week for thoughtfulness and consideration for all animals and to point out the part that the Clinton County Humane Society plays in the community in safeguarding animals against neglect or abuse.
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
The most important real estate transaction that has been made in this city in years was the purchase yesterday of the burned area at the corner of Margaret and Bridge Street by the First National Bank of this city. C.S. Johnson, president of the Bank, stated yesterday that as soon as practicable, a new modern home, in every way in keeping with the high standing of this financial institution, would be erected on the property. The plans for the new building are already underway. The purchase includes the entire property that was ruined by the fire of April 1, and includes the Jacques Drug Company site and that of the M.P. Myers Hardware Company. There is not the slightest doubt that this corner is the hub of the city of Plattsburgh. It has been handed down through generations of the original settlers of Plattsburgh. The older residents of the city will remember that the First National Bank was located in one of those buildings at the corner of Bridge and River Streets for thirty years, leaving there to occupy its present quarters in the Edwards Block at the head of Bridge Street.
The physicians and laymen of the Physicians Hospital received with profound pleasure the formal announcement that a splendid new hospital was to be erected in the near future. The announcement brought forth hearty applause from everyone present. This long desired result was made possible because of the untiring efforts of the committee on funds headed by the Rev. J.C. Long of Mooers and the open-handed munificence of Mr. W.H. Miner of Chazy, whose princely generosity so ably supplemented the work of the committee.
Attending the vaudeville performances at the Clinton Theater has gone beyond the experimental stages. People go there now with the conviction that they are going to see a performance that ranks favorably with those of the big city houses. The performance opens with Russell’s Dancing Models, a trio of girls whose lithe grace is admirably displayed in a series of dances which are exquisitely costumed and beautifully executed. The finale of this act is a gem of the posing art with intricate lighting effects which brought forth rounds of applause. The living figures dissolve into backgrounds which reproduce famous paintings with fidelity as to drawing and color which is dazzlingly effective.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.