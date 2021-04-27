Lookback: Week of April 27 to May 4

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
The Student Association of Plattsburgh State University College is considering two plans for activities next week to memorialize the killings of students at Kent State University and Jackson State College last year. Association president Gene Gilchrist explained that the question is whether to have the observances take place both May 4 and 5 or only on the latter date. A concert featuring the musical group “Poco” is scheduled for Wednesday evening at PSUC and would be the climax of the memorial activities, Gilchrist said.
Clinton County legislators Tuesday night will be prepared to hear the views of their constituents on a proposed $1,892,000 airport runway project. That is the estimated costs of extending the airport’s north-south runway 1,000 feet to accommodate jet airliners. Airport manager John E. Nolan figures that ground could be broken for the runway extension possibly by late 1971 but more likely sometime in 1972. “It is doubtful that the airport can stay in business much longer if we don’t add the 1,000 feet,” Nolan said.
The switchover of the Ticonderoga village answering service will take place today, according to Village Police Sgt. James LaTour. The emergency answering service for fire and police calls will be transferred from the International Paper Co. “B” mill operation to the switchboard of the Moses-Ludington Hospital. LaTour said that he has been assured by New York Telephone Co. supervisory officials that the completion of the transfer will not be affected by the strike of maintenance and construction workers of Local 1127 of the Communications Workers of America. The Ticonderoga telephone office was picketed early Thursday morning and picket lines are expected to reappear again this morning unless the strike is resolved tonight.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
An example of scarcity in the midst of plenty is in evidence in the City of Plattsburgh this week. Candyland, located at 62 Margaret Street, has closed its doors for the entire week and has hung out a sign: “Food shortage has compelled us to close for at least one week so as to replenish our stock.” Candyland is a favorite of many patrons and for years has been catering food, soda fountain items and confection. Napoleon Lesatsas, proprietor, established the business here a number of years ago.
“Measles are coming,” says the Health Department, advising all parents of Plattsburgh to be on the lookout. For several weeks past, a wave of measles has been passing through the southern part of the state. Within the last few days, a few cases have been reported in Plattsburgh. Dr. L.F. Schiff, health officer, when questioned on the matter, stated that he felt Plattsburgh was probably due for a small epidemic. He did not expect the epidemic in this region to reach the proportions that it has downstate, as Plattsburgh had a fair-sized epidemic of measles amounting to something over 400 cases in the 1943-44 season and usually these epidemics come in cycles from four to seven years.
A new law, recently enacted by the State Legislature and approved this week by Gov. Dewey, is of importance to all motorists. The new measure, a school bus traffic law, provides that vehicles overtaking school buses must stop until all passengers of the bus are discharged or until the bus driver signals halted traffic on. The previous law provided that motorists, approaching a stopped school bus, proceed with caution. The new measure is intended to protect school children on the highway at all times.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
The big circus is here and tonight will give the initial performance in the Y gym. Managers put the finishing touches on the performers last night and everything will be in readiness when the ringmaster cracks his whip. The side shows will be open an hour earlier, and those who miss seeing part of the big show will regret it. W.A. Knox is the champion rifle shot of the country and at each performance will give an exhibition which will be unique as well as startling.
The largest single seizure of contraband liquors to be made in this vicinity since the Volstead Act went into effect was made early last evening when 165 cases of stolen booze of many different labels was unearthed at Bluff Point Station. A great deal of mystery surrounds the movement of this liquor since it was alleged to have been loaded on several wagons at Lacolle, P.Q., on Sunday night. The car reached Plattsburgh some time Tuesday and on Tuesday evening it became noised around that a carload of liquor had arrived in town. The officials located the car in one of the local railyards. The car was taken from the vicinity of the depot here and brought to Bluff Point with instructions for it to be held for inspection. But on Wednesday morning, Delaware and Hudson officials informed the Customs authorities that the car had been broken into and the liquor taken out. No sign has yet been discovered of the people who loaded the car in the first place or who stole the booze in the second place.
Plattsburgh is on the eve of having a bank building which will be the equal of any in New York State north of Albany and will be the first in Plattsburgh to be built for the express purpose of being devoted entirely to the uses of a banking institution in this city. The building will erected by Plattsburgh National Bank & Trust Company and will occupy the site of the Woodward Building now being demolished at the corner of Margaret and Brinkerhoff Streets. It has been designed with an eye to chaste and dignified beauty, with large pillars and Ionic capitals flanking the main entrance. There is not the slightest doubt that the new building will not only be one of the showplaces of Plattsburgh, but a splendid monument to the men whose energy and business acumen have built up the two great banks now combined in the Plattsburgh National Bank and Trust Co.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
