Lookback: Week of April 27 to May 4

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• A July 4 fireworks display at the Air Base is set, but whether it’ll go off is still uncertain. The Air Force used to supply all the materials and staffing necessary for the event, with the city, Town of Plattsburgh and Clinton County chipping in to pay for the fireworks. With the base closing, Air Force officials can no longer provide the fire, ambulance, police and traffic control needed. If the city can do it, and to the Air Force’s standard, the event will go forward.
• A large dose of sunshine from Westport is on its way to Oklahoma City. This week, Ann Mitchell’s first-grade class at Westport Central School made get-well cards to send to the children injured in the recent bombing. The cards and a letter from Mitchell soon will be on their way to the Children’s Memorial Hospital in Oklahoma City. The cards are splashed with bright, cheery colors. Hearts, sunshines, flowers and rainbows abound. A few of the boys drew what they thought Oklahoma City looked like, complete with sunshine. The youngsters wrote their own individual greetings of friendship and encouragement. “Let’s be friends,” wrote Lienne Carroll. “Love brings us together,” wrote Owen Gibbs. “I hope you get better soon.” “The hospital workers will help you,” wrote Dustin Aubin.
• State lawmakers and base-reuse-group members dismiss as a political gambit the Assembly’s cut of $1 million earmarked for the Plattsburgh Intermunicipal Development Council. On Wednesday, Assembly Democrats eliminated from the state’s proposed budget the money slated for Plattsburgh Air Force Base reuse efforts. Sen. Ronald B. Stafford said the state budget would be “tough to pass” without the money returned to the aid bill in its entirety.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• The Rouses Point Champlain Chamber of Commerce holds its annual banquet at the Anchorage Hotel and an interest-arousing wrinkle had been announced as a last-minute addition. A large, electrified model of the New York Power Authority’s atomic plant now under construction near Oswego is to be on display in the hotel lobby and may be seen by all attending.
• This summer, some 160 "underprivileged boys" from a nine-county area will participate in a Youth Service Program at Plattsburgh Air Force Base. The purpose of the project, according to its director Capt. Edward N. Hancock, a Catholic chaplain at the base, is to "whet the appetites, and ideals of those youths so they think: 'I'm not a rinky-dink after all, I can be an asset to my community." During their week's stay at the base, the boys will be participating in a combination of education and recreation. If a boy is interested in police work, the youth will have an opportunity to ride in police cars and see what law enforcement is. By playing basketball games, a boy can learn how to work with his peers as well as accept the rulings of another person like an umpire.
• People told the Press-Republican that they hoped President Nixon — or somebody — would explain what's going on in Cambodia. Whether the President's announcement that he had ordered U.S. ground troops into Cambodia answered the question was debatable. Dr. Neal R. Fee, an orthodontist, said that "I've got misgivings. it sounds like history beginning to repeat itself. We got into Vietnam with advisers first." But Aurelle Bray, a barber, said increased activity in Cambodia was no more than one should expect. "This is the regular system of war," he said. "We're already involved in Cambodia and the natural thing is to go in there.'
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• The Plattsburgh Victory Garden Committee appeals again this year to everyone who has an available plot which might be loaned to a gardener who has no space. Please send your name to the Press-Republican immediately and state the size and location of the lot. Gardeners without land of their own are urged to watch the paper this week for announcements of available plots. Your cooperation in sharing suitable garden land will be appreciated as your patriotic gesture in helping Uncle Sam and all Americans win the battle on the food front.
• A GI from the AAF Convalescent Hospital at Plattsburgh Barracks has had many harrowing experiences during his service in the South Pacific, but last night was stumped when he sought to take the initial step in learning to dance. The GI, who never has ventured on the ballroom floor, called at the USO club and met an obliging hostess who was willing to act as teacher. “Then I lost my nerve,” the GI said, in recounting the experience. “I’ve seen a few things during my 35 months overseas (his service ribbons attest to this) but I simply lost my nerve when it came time to walk out on that dance floor.” So the GI made inquiries and already has a date with a local dancing teacher, hoping for a few pointers on the art of the light fantastic before venturing forth again in quest of this type of recreation.
• Yesterday’s edition of “Luncheon with Lopez,” a 15-minute program broadcast over the Mutual Network and featuring Vincent Lopez and his orchestra, was dedicated to the personnel of Plattsburgh Barracks. Entertainers featured on the program included Gerry Larson, Helen Hudson, Bruce Hayes and Pinky Savitt.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• Chicken thieves and clothesline thieves are in evidence in the vicinity of U.S. Avenue. On Saturday night, a half-dozen hens were stolen and a quantity of clothing was taken from a clothesline.
• “Clean Up Week,” designed by Mayor Charles A. Barnard, opens today and every resident of the City of Plattsburgh is urged to clean up his property, that the city may take on its usual spotless appearance that follows the special preparations for the summer. Supt. of Public Words Burke announced that, as in previous years, the city trucks would cart away all refuse placed in piles beside the street.
• The Boy Scouts will take their own dinner and drinking cup on the hike to the sand hills at the head of Cumberland Bay. Some track work and other athletic features will be practiced for an athletic meet to be held soon.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
