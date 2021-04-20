Lookback: Week of April 20 to April 27

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
Plattsburgh’s Crete Memorial Civic Center project may be moving uncomfortably close to collapse, an official experienced in federal funding warned Friday. He is Karl. D. Hofman of Port Henry, executive director of the Eastern Adirondack Economic Development Commission. Hofmann told the Press-Republican that he was concerned for the future of the project for two reasons. 1) He has received a query from EDA about whether the city is united behind the center project. 2) Her has seen a $4 million Glens Falls-Lake George sports center project go down the drain because the two communities couldn’t agree on a site for it. “The same thing appears to be developing in Plattsburgh over the Crete Project,” Hoffman said Friday.
The New York shore of Lake Champlain is being considered as a prime site for a huge nuclear generator plan. The state’s Atomic and Space Development authority revealed Wednesday that the lake area is one of eight in the state that are “most suitable” for construction of a generating station capable of producing at least 1 million kilowatts of electricity. The Authority plans to acquire land for five such plants in the next few years. The selection of Lake Champlain was predicated on the ready availability of large amounts of water, needed by electric generating plants for cooling.
The federal Economic Development Administration has awarded Plattsburgh State University College a $121,095 grant to help establish a business and job development center at the college. The purpose of the center, more than two years in the planning state, would be to boost economic development of 16 northern New York counties through centralized research and technical assistance programs. The center will be working in close cooperation with industrial development agencies such as the Champlain Development Corporation and planning groups such as the Champlain-Lake George Regional Planning Board.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
Installation of traffic lights by employees of the Municipal Lighting Department continued yesterday. They will be situated at Cornelia and Beekman Streets, Brinkerhoff and Beekman, Broad and Beekman, Elizabeth and South Catherine and Elizabeth and South Platt streets. Meanwhile, motorists in the city began offering the embarrassed excuse to police that “the light must have just been put there and I didn’t see it.” Police said that in such instances, that excuse was worse than none. “The lights are put there to be seen,” Chief Clifford Fleming asserted. Superintendent of Public Works Thomas G. Burke admitted sheepishly last night that he had run through one of the newly-installed lights. “Didn’t see it until after I’d gone through it,” he confessed. But police couldn’t do anything about it. They didn’t catch him.
On schedule again this year, the advance guard of the Marten colony arrived at Trinity Park Monday night, heralding the arrival of the main flock probably today. The lads from the firehouse maintain a summer home for their feathered friends on the square and, as in past years, the multi-roomed house painted and renovated during the winter months was installed well ahead of time on its tall, iron pedestal. The Marten scouts made their tour of inspection yesterday morning. Doubtless finding things shipshape, they flew back south to notify the rest of the flock. There may be chirping about the Trinity Park’s birdhouse before nightfall.
In one of the briefest — and dullest — sessions of the year, Common Council members last night approved: 1) Provisional appointment of William G. Dominy as storekeeper at the Municipal Water Department’s storehouse. 2) Installation of pinball machines on premises occupied by City Hall Restaurant and the Brodi Newsroom. 3) Conduct of a poppy sale by the Veterans of Foreign Wars on May 11. 4) A resolution that the Bechard taxi on Clinton Street be vacated and that telephone appliances by the cab’s operator be removed.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
The Church of the Nazarene, which was built during the past winter, was dedicated at 2 o’clock yesterday afternoon. The first service held in the church took place yesterday morning when the Rev. Phillip Gelter of Syracuse delivered the sermon. The services were followed by the communion, which was conducted by the Rev. E.E. Angell, District Superintendent. The afternoon ceremonies were attended by people from every town in the county in addition to the many from Plattsburgh who have become interested in the Nazarene church.
The Plattsburgh High School possessor of a large banner, about 30 feet in length and 8 feet wide, which was presented to the school by a prominent citizen of Plattsburgh who has taken a strong interest in the team and who for reasons does not wish to have his identity made public. The banner was accompanied by a letter which Mr. Elmendorf read to the student body at assembly period yesterday. In the letter, the donor stated that he was presenting the banner to the school in appreciation of the manner in which the school carried on its athletics and expresses the desire that the banner would come to mean much to the school, to those who are to come and to those who are now in school.
John Rough and Herbert Rough two young residents of Lowell, Mass., were captured during the early hours of yesterday morning at Haley’s Corners by Deputy Marshal James Murry and Sheriff W.H. Coffey. The men were driving a big Packard car, which was heavily laden with wet goods. About 400 bottles bearing the labels of Elk River and Scotch whiskey were stowed away in the tonneau of the auto and this is something of a load for a touring car. In fact, it is the largest single haul which has yet been made outside of a truck. The man made a desperate effort to escape when their car was stopped.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
