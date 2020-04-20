Lookback: Week of April 20 to 27

PRESS-REPUBLICAN ARCHIVELocal artist Lee Hunt (center) unveils his artistic depictions of the Battle of Plattsburgh, to be placed at a Heritage Trail site at the city beach. The five laminated panels depict the defense of the Lower (Bridge Street) Bridge, the British occupancy of the Kent-Delord House, the fleet in Plattsburgh Bay, MacDonough directing the naval battle from the deck of the Saratoga and the British surrender aboard the Saratoga. Also participating in the ceremony are Mayor Clyde Rabideau and Rosemarie Schoonmaker, head of the city's Community Development Office. (1995)