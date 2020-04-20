Lookback: Week of April 20 to 27

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• The Turnpike Wesleyan Church outgrew its original building on the Military Turnpike about 10 years ago. “We started a building fund about 8 years ago,” said the Rev. James Chapman. “It seems like 40,” joked Layleader David Sanger. Brick by brick and plank by plank, the new church took shape a few hundred yards from the original and, today, the congregation will hold an open house for the community to admire the new facility. On a tour through the building, Chapman and Groves pointed out some highlights: the light and airy sanctuary is painted a soft blue and features two stained glass panels at the back, attractive chandeliers and is totally carpeted.
• Fueled by insensitivity and limited roles for women, a recently formed group strives to educate and unite Plattsburgh’s Republican women. Bake sales, fundraisers and luncheons should not be the extent of womens’ contributions to local politics, said Christine Rotella (R-Ward 5), the first woman to serve on the City Council. The Republican Women want to inform those with political interests of the opportunities to get involved — whether it’s holding office or grassroots work. The group is working on a guidebook to local politics that will explain how the Board of Elections functions, how the City Council works and how to find necessary information.
• Assembly leaders have moved to help communities around the state hurt by base closures, but Plattsburgh wasn’t one of them. The Assembly Democrats released their proposed $22.9 billion aid to localities bill, and it called for the axing of $1 million earmarked for the Plattsburgh Intermunicipal Development Council. Just a few days ago, the Assembly approved a capital projects budget that included $3 million to assist communities and companies in the Griffiss/Rome area to respond to the dislocation as a result of defense downsizing. “We weren’t only screwed by the federal government, but now it looks like we’re being screwed by the state people,” said Herb Carpenter, chairman of the Plattsburgh Intermunicipal Development Council.
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• The Churubusco Live-In for the Memorial Day weekend has been cancelled, according to Michael Kane of New York City, a man calling himself “a spokesman for Hal Abramson’s office.” Abramson, one of the festival’s chief promoters, met with the other backers Thursday night and decided to cancel “due to unfavorable land conditions,” Kane said. Kane said they do hope to hold the July 4 festival in Churubusco, however. Sly and the Family Stone, 3 Dog Night, Steppenwolf and Richie Havens — groups advertised on the Fest-A-Rama posters as coming to the festival — have all reportedly canceled their engagements because the money deposits for the groups had not been paid.
• Housecleaning was on the agenda at many public schools here in observance of the first-ever Earth Day. Children at Oak Street School, Monty Street School and Bailey Avenue School spent some time Wednesday picking up bits of trash collected on school grounds. Today, a representative from the Conservation Department will show slides and speak to fourth, fifth and sixth graders at the Monty Street school on environmental pollution. Children will begin shortly to decorate and paint large oil drums in their classrooms to be used as refuse containers on school grounds.
• Miss Mary LaRocque, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard LaRocque of Tupper Lake is spending this week in Houston, Texas, as guest of Astronaut Jack Swigert and his parents, Dr. and Mrs. John Swigert of Denver, Colo. Miss LaRocque, an operation room nurse in a Syracuse hospital, met Swigert, a month ago at Cape Kennedy. She was introduced to the astronaut by her brother, James, an engineer with Douglass Aircraft Corporation. According to Miss LaRocque’s father, she received a phone call from Swigert some time after splashdown in the Pacific Ocean last Friday.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• Recently arriving from Fort Reno, Okla., 22 riding horses are now at Plattsburgh Barracks and in a short time will be available to convalescents and permanent personnel alike for recreation purposes. Classified in Army terminology as “Cavalry, riding” horses, some were formerly assigned to mountain guard and patrol units and to machine gun companies, but in recent months, all of them have been stationed at posts where their purpose was primarily for pleasure. By the time saddles, bridles and other equipment, now en route from Indiana, arrive, it is expected that the horses will be shod, rested from their eight day trip and ready for use.
• State, regional and county fairs may be banned this year as a travel conservation measure, Transportation Director J. Monroe Johnson said. In a statement, Johnson cautioned fair managers against making elaborate preparations for such events during the summer and fall. Those who do so, he said, “are proceeding at their own risks.” Johnson said passenger car travel must be held to a minimum “for a long time to come,” and that while some additional gasoline may become available after V-E Day, fewer tires and batteries will be available than at any time since the war began.
• Cpl. Maurice J. Fifield, father of two children, who has been a German prisoner of war since Sept. 17, 1944, has been liberated by the Russians, according to a telegram received by his wife, Mrs. Constance Fifield of Brainardsville, in accordance with a report received by the U.S. Military Mission in Moscow. Landing overseas in June, 1944, he was fighting with a paratroop unit at the time he was captured. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. M.L. Fifield, 34 Weed Street, Plattsburgh, who have six sons in service.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• Miss Olive Smith, a Plattsburgh girl, has written of her experiences visiting Constantinople. “I’ve done heaps of interesting things lately,” she writes. “A Turkish prince was married and had many parties to celebrate. To one dinner, Maj. Arnold and I were included among the guests. The embassy staff and the ladies were there and some of our girls came afterwards to the dance. The Turkish ladies of the household watch from behind a screen.”
• Saturday evening, the auditorium of the Plattsburgh High School was the scene of a very joyous gathering when the Senior class of 1920 was entertained by the members of the High School faculty. The auditorium was fairly swamped in streamers of purple and gold — the senior class colors — while tissue butterflies were placed at artistic angles. The tables were draped in purple and gold and every senior girl was given butterflies to exchange with the boys favors. Entertainment was provided by Mr. Guy T. Davis, Miss Gertrude Barker and Miss Frances Reed, and with this list of celebrities as managers of entertainment, the evening had to be successful.
• John C. Rushlow, the well-known Lake Champlain Transportation Company’s pilot and last season’s first officer on the Steamer Ticonderoga, was a visitor in the City of Plattsburgh recently. It is understood that Mr. Rushlow is slated for the position of captain of the Ticonderoga, which will resume her regular trips on the lake this season. The ship has not been in commission since last summer when she ran into a rock near Isle LaMotte while carrying a Sunday excursion from Burlington and Plattsburgh. The promotion of “Jack” Rushlow to the rank of captain will be pleasing to his host of Plattsburgh friends.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
