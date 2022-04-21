Lookback: Week of April 19 to April 26

50 YEARS AGO — 1972
• An alert U.S. Customs officer here has actually sniffed out a hashish shipment, the value of which may turn out to be over $30,000. Customs inspector Joseph Guzzo has been credited with the seizure that also has led to the arrest of Johannes Vander Moot, 31, of Amsterdam, Holland, and Keltje Van der Veen, 27, of Roxdale, Ontario. Guzzo detected the odor of hashish when they opened their luggage for inspection. He then tore open the luggage “works” and found hashish neatly attached to the suitcase walls and in false bottoms. Agents say it was one of the finest jobs of hiding contraband in luggage that they’ve seen in a long time.
• An AuSable Valley Central School senior is one of 150 girls in the country who will participate in the Walter Reed Army Institute of Nursing. Denise Beane, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Beane of Keeseville, was accepted after a battery of test scores were submitted to the Department of the Army, Surgeon General’s Office and she had personal interviews and submitted references. She was one of 2,300 girls who applied and one of 150 accepted. Denise will attend D’Youville College in Buffalo for the first two years of college. She will then go to Walter Reed Army hospital in Washington for her last two years of nurse’s training. During her time in school, DeLaney said, she will have her tuition paid by the program and will receive $400 per month for expenses.
• This is “Environmental Week” at the local division of Northeastern Clinton Central School and activities are going on all week. These include a community program in the auditorium at which William Christensen of Plattsburgh Air Force Base will talk on “the role of the Air Force in Environmental Protection.” Also, at the end of April, there is to be an environmental slide presentation at the school to include oral reading with music backing, DeLong said.
75 YEARS AGO — 1947
• Mayor John J. Tyrell last night told a Press-Republican reporter that he had not yet decided whether he will be a candidate for re-election this Fall. The mayor, queried after the Council session at City Hall as to whether he will seek re-election, said that he had at times felt that he would like to withdraw. “It's pretty hard to run my own business efficiently when I have to be down here (City Hall) several hours every day,” he asserted. The Mayor operates a grocery store at 145 South Catherine Street. “But I feel that I shouldn't let the party down,” he added. The mayor, elected In 1945 as a Democratic candidate, is certain of the nomination. The reference to his continued support of the party arose from the fact that the mayoralty position is the highest in the Republican-majority county held by a Democrat. Democrats in the city are known to feel that if the mayor seeks re-election, opposition candidates will find the going rough. Republican candidates for the office have been discussed only informally.
• Last year 69 persons in Clinton County died as victims of cancer. Four of them were young — under 35 — and possibly a third of them — 23 — would have been alive today had they consulted a physician In time. If 23 persons had lost their lives needlessly in a fire, explosion or other such tragedy, the resulting inquiries, investigations and nation-wide publicity would arouse the country. But cancer isn't sensational — it's an insidious secret threat. And a nation's apathy is the major enemy in conquering cancer as a thief of human life. Unfortunately, there are not enough cancer clinics and hospitals in this country. More laboratories, more scientists and more funds for education against cancer are needed. Most of us can help by giving now to the Cancer Control Campaign. Donations may be placed in the coin boxes or checks sent to the campaign director.
• ''Let your education make you a better citizen,” Rockwell Kent, noted artist-author, told Champlain College students yesterday, morning. The largest crowd of students to attend one of the monthly assembly programs held thus far, came to hear Kent define “The Creed of a Liberal.” Pleading for tolerance and understanding, he urged the audience to “make democracy work” by taking a more active interest in national and international affairs. A liberal thinks of others and follows the golden rule, he said. “I am a Liberal,” he said “I keep an open mind. I read both sides and I am no more corrupted by the 'Daily Worker' than I am by the ‘New York Times'.” There is no such thing as race difference, he said. “People are all the same in essential human things. There is no difference in what they laugh about and what they cry about,” he said. Stressing that the current political situation concerning Russia, Greece and Turkey was “an emergency in America,” he said that newspapers were “conducting a campaign of misrepresentation and building a spirit to get us fighting mad to get rid of Communists.” It is foolish, he said, to think that the small number of Communists in America could overthrow a government of 140 million persons. He maintained that our desire to grant financial aid to Turkey represented a desire on the part of large industrialists to get control of oil. “If Russia should break the glass of the iron curtain…it would be an act of a desperate people made desperate by our hoggishness. Turkey has oil and we're out to get it.” In Greece, he said, politicians are now advocating a loan to kill Communists, a sum of money which amounts to $435,000 to lull each Communist in northern Greece. Stressing the golden rule, he urged the students to think of a reversal, to think of Russia supporting a government in Mexico and threatening to prevent us from using the Panama Canal. “We've got to keep this peace,” he asserted. “We must realize that another war is being thought of and realize what is happening.”
100 YEARS AGO — 1922
“Joe the Turk,” one of the worldwide celebrities of the Salvation Army, made his first visit to Plattsburgh on Saturday and attracted a great deal of attention at his initial appearance at the street services and at the services in the Barracks. Although somewhat advanced in years, Joe appears as stalwart and active as he did nearly forty years ago when he became converted and was one of the pioneers of the Army in the United States. He is still a stirring speaker and the dramatic tale of his eventful life was listened to with interest by large audiences at the hall after the outdoor meeting.
The Macdonough Memorial committee composed of Hon. Charles M. Harrington of Plattsburgh and Sen. Mortimer Y. Ferris of Ticonderoga, have returned from Washington, where they have been in consultation with Secretary of War Weeks in connection with the modification of the plans of the Macdonough Memorial Park, so as to come within the sum of money available for the completion of the memorial. Secretary Weeks is in perfect accord with the ideas of the committee and the matters now before Architect Pope, who designed the monument and park and it is likely that, in the near future, definite plans for going on with the world will be formulated.
A large and up-to-date barn on the farm of John Rock, a mile and a half north of Keeseville on the Peru Road, was totally destroyed by first yesterday morning. The cause of the fire is unknown. It was discovered at about 10:30 and while neighbors rushed to the scene and fought the flames as best they could, they were unable to save the building or its contents. The flames were prevented from spreading to the other buildings. Mr. Rock was in Keeseville at the time the fire was discovered. The barn was a fine building and contained a large amount of valuable farm implements, practically all of which were destroyed. Insurance was carried on the building and contents to the extent of $35,000.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
