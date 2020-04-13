Lookback: Week of April 13 to April 20

25 YEARS AGO — 1995
• New York State Electric & Gas Corp. wants to provide power on Plattsburgh Air Force Base, but it’s just one of several groups interested in it. The proposal calls for running the base’s electric-distribution system, providing natural-gas service and possibly altering the base’s extensive heating plant to generate electricity. While NYSEG’s offer will be entertained, the Town of Plattsburgh and the base-redevelopment group are both considering running the system themselves.
• Southbound border traffic dropped 15 percent in March and Canadian authorities say border hassles and the exchange rate continue to be the problem. “Essentially, Canadian shoppers aren’t going into the United States to shop due to the unfavorable exchange rate on Canadian currency,” Claire Brouillet, a spokesman for Revenue Canada-Customs, Excise and Taxation said Thursday. Canadian Customs has also toughened up its inspection and tax-collection procedures as Canadian cross-border shoppers return home after a day of U.S. buying.
• Local school lunch directors see drastic changes in the system, no matter how proposed legislation shakes out. Among the possibilities are doubled prices, eliminiation of free and reduced-price meals, lowered nutrition standards and even the closing of programs. “If we have to double the prices, there won’t be many kids showing up in lunch lines,” said Ann Easter, the northeast area director for the New York State School Food Service Association. “Moms will be packing lunches, and that could mean layoffs for us.”
50 YEARS AGO — 1970
• The Clinton Town Board has unanimously passed an ordinance regulating mass gatherings and entertainment in the town. The ordinance requires licensing from everything from dog shows to freak shows. A question remains, however, whether the ordinance will actually regulate a rock festival planned here for Memorial Day weekend. During the public hearing held prior to the board’s vote, Town Supervisor Dellor Pereault said the ordinance “doesn’t apply to things in the past.” The attorney for the principals backing the Churubusco Live-In claims that the rock festival plans were well in existence before the ordinance was passed.
• “It’s one of the neatest and best maintained buildings I’ve ever had the pleasure of making a mess of,” Arcine Garrison said Tuesday afternoon. His company has been contracted to demolish the Hotel Witherhill on Margaret Street. “I just hope it doesn’t make a mess of me,” he said. He was seated in his office trailer stationed in the Witherhill parking lot. Included in the company’s demolition history is the old Chazy Central Rural School and the pillars and sections of the Physicians Unit of the Medical Center.
• The Dolphins, the synchronized swimming group at Plattsburgh State University College will present its seventh annual water show, “Potpourri” in the college’s physical education building pool. A total of 11 numbers will be presented during the 50 minute show by the dolphins and assisting groups — men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams and a group of elementary school girls. Each number is costumed, stage lighting will be used and each number will be executed to music.
75 YEARS AGO — 1945
• The carrier boys of the Press-Republican have, as in past years, been cautioned against walking or riding across lawns while delivering their morning papers. Anyone having any knowledge of such trespassing which might cause damage to lawns, hedges or gardens is urged to report the matter to the Press-Republican office immediately.
• An honor plaque, carved from native wood and already bearing the names of eight former students and graduates who have been listed killed in service has been presented to Mount Assumption Institute by SIdney J. Spiegel, Jr., president of the Alumni Association. The presentation was made Sunday evening at a ceremony which took place in the chapel at the school. With the entire student body looking on, the plaque was blessed by Rev. George Lemieux, C.M.I. of St. Peter’s Church.
• Veterans of World War I will come into $275,000,000 on June 15. The treasury suggested that they buy war bonds with it. Secretary Morgenthau issued a statement reminding veterans their adjusted service certificates, issued in 1936, are about to mature. Veterans don’t need to wait until June 15 to put the machinery into motion, but can take the bonds to any post office beginning May 15 and will receive a check in the mail later.
100 YEARS AGO — 1920
• The Discussion Club of the Y.M.C.A. had a most interesting session last night, which was largely attended by members of the club. The men met at six o’clock and enjoyed a fine supper prepared by the ladies, after which they adjourned to their meeting room. The subject before them was in regard to the adoption of the Metric System as the universal standard of measurement. At the conclusion of the event, it was voted that the discussion club oppose the adoption of the metric system as the standard of measurement.
• The local Chamber of Commerce has been very fortunate in being able to secure as speaker of the April membership meeting, Loyal S. Wright of the Sheldon School of Salesmanship. This meeting, to which the public are invited, both men and women, will be held in City Hall Auditorium on Tuesday evening. Mr. Wright will talk on the subject of “Modern Business Building.” Mr. Wright spent a part of his early life in West Chazy and has been lecturing before Chambers of Commerce, Rotary Clubs and other civic and commercial organizations for the past 16 or 18 years.
• Plattsburgh friends of Misses Helen and Gertrude Ausman, recently of this city, will be pleased to know that they made a decided hit in a fancy dancing act in connection with a home talent Minstrel show presented at the Congress theatre, Saratoga Springs. The Saratogian reports that “the Varsoviana, an old fashioned dance by the Misses Helen B. and Gertrude V. Ausman, under the golden radiance of the spotlight, resembled the dancing of butterflies, so perfect was the harmony, so lithesome was the dancing. Two encores were demanded before the audience would be satisfied.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
