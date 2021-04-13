Lookback: Week of April 13 to April 20

50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• The Clinton County Legislature has cancelled a receiving of bids, previously scheduled for 7 p.m. April 21, on supply and installation of crystals in fire bureau radio equipment. Powerful transmitters at Rensselaer and St. Albans, Vt., operating on the bureau’s present frequency, have been interrupting local radio communications. The Federal Communications Commission has approved a new local frequency, which requires installation of new crystals.
• Dr. Alfred B. Light will not make an ivory tower his position as president of Clinton Community College, for he said Friday he firmly adheres to the belief that the one-to-one relationship is at the bottom of successful education. Light, a Plattsburgh native, was appointed to the position in February and recently arrived at the college to begin work. “I’m reading, learning, listening,” he told a reporter from behind his executive size desk in his spacious office on the Bluff Point campus. Light, who is presently commuting from his Glens Falls home, said the goal of a community college is simply to “serve the community.” One instance of this, pointed out by Light, is the recent establishment of a Fire Science course at CCC.
• Northeastern Clinton Central School Board of Education members got a look at some proposed designs for the new senior high building here but it’s preliminary until such time as the district decides what interior design it wants. It’s pretty much a question according to Board President Eugene Lincourt, of whether the “open” classroom concept, as opposed to the existing closed one or something in between is finally adopted. The “open” concept basically does away with the walled-in classroom method. It is the latest in classroom design and has been adopted in many places.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• Responding to queries by scores of local residents alarmed by the removal of about 100 of the city’s shade trees, Superintendent of Public Works Thomas G. Burke said that the trees will be replaced as soon as new trees can be procured. Burke said that about 100 maples and elms had been cut down in the past year. The trees were dead, he asserted, and constituted a menace because of falling branches, particularly during high winds. Many of the trees cut were old beyond the recollection of the city’s oldest residents.
• The possibilities that the facilities of the Catholic Summer School of America at Cliff Haven may be used during the coming summer to help in relieving the housing shortage in Plattsburgh and the vicinity are being explored by the Plattsburgh Chamber of Commerce in communications with the board of directors at the Summer School. Should the Cliff Haven facilities be made available, the Washington, the newest of the large cottages, could be converted for rooms, and other small buildings could also be made useful. A large number of the smaller cottages could also be made available.
• Plans for the establishment of an extension college at Plattsburgh Barracks were generally approved yesterday as state officials and the presidents of six Northern New York colleges conferred in Albany. Freshman and sophomore courses will be provided. When the government, which declared the reservation surplus early in January, will turn the premises over to the state was not revealed. That transfer remains merely a formality, however, officials pointed out.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• Ausable Chasm and the district around Keeseville are coming into their own as moving picture centers, carrying out the prophecy of thousands of people who have viewed the magnificent scenery in this district. Within the past week, representatives of three moving picture companies have been on the ground. Charles Hutchinson, movie serial thriller star, with his manager, George B. Seitz, has been in Keeseville. A serial thrill, “Hurricane Hutch”, is to be practically produced in and around Ausable Chasm. The scenario, which was written specifically for Mr. Hutchinson, calls for scores of mills, water power, etc. and is to be taken in some of the old mills around Keeseville.
• A number of members of the Fox Picture staff are at Ausable Chasm shooting some scenes for “Thunder,” a photoplay of the race track which will be released soon. Paul Wilde, a member of the company, risked his life by riding horseback through the swirling currents of the chasm. This was done to represent an escape on the horse, which is featured in the racetrack story. The scenes were filmed under the direction of Richard Stanton. Mr. Stanton said the country around Ausable Chasm and High Falls was ideally adapted to the purpose of the drama and that the company’s operations were highly successful.
• Solid day in and day out voting is what the Press and Sentinel Photoplay contest is now settling down to. All of the contestants and their friends seem to realize that this is what will pay in the long run. This part of the Press and Sentinel idea is really worth everyone’s time. Teachers and students and others with literary leanings should have little difficulty in weaving a neat little story which would stand an excellent chance. We noticed that a photoplay magazine of nationwide circulation is also running a scenario contest, but its first prize is 10 dollars, just one fifth of what we will give to the amateur writer whose name will be signed to “Blossom Time in Plattsburgh.”
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
