50 YEARS AGO — 1971
• A crowd of approximately 200 students marched quietly down Cornelia Street Tuesday night, gathered around a monument erected to commemorate a war and listened to three members of the clergy offer renewed hope for peace. The procession stretched approximately a block and one half at times, many of the students and some teachers carrying candles. Plattsburgh State University College Student Association President Gene Gilchrist, the Rev. Francis Flynn, Rabbi Richard Messing and the Rev. Richard Janke led the march. Dr. Wilham Lawrence, acting president of Plattsburgh State University College, was also present with the marchers. The march was organized by the PSUC Student Senate to commemorate the deaths of students at Kent State University and Jackson State College and the dead as a result of the Vietnam War.
• A crowd of more than 100 persons jammed into the Clinton County Legislative chambers Tuesday night to gather information and to express their views both for and against an expansion of the runway at the Clinton County Airport. There were those who strongly favored and those who just as strongly objected to the extension of the runway at a cost estimated at $1,892,426. William McBride read endorsements of the plan from the Clinton County Visitors and Convention Bureau, which he heads, and from the Clinton County Automobile Dealers Association, of which he is a member. Jerome Miner of the Morrisonville Road and a resident of the area in which some 25 homes may have to be acquired if the extension is made, asked for exact valuations of property in the area. Mrs. Bernard Griffith of Chanticleer Court expressed the feeling that the entire county would be indebted for the extension and said she felt many would prefer to see more industry brought into the county instead.
• Astronaut Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. is scheduled to be “King for the Convention” when the Eastern Federation of Mineralogical and Lapidary Societies (EFMLS) meets in Lake Placid this June. The annual convention will be held in the Olympic Arena under the auspices of local host Northland Rock and Mineral Club. In addition to Aldrin, the lunar rock presented to Gov. Nelson Rockefeller by NASA will arrive under State Police guard to be exhibited. The host club has about 100 members on its rolls and expects between 6,000 to 7,000 enthusiasts to attend the convention.
75 YEARS AGO — 1946
• Sleeping car service on the Delaware and Hudson’s Plattsburgh-New York and New York-Plattsburgh runs will be discontinued until further notice, effective Friday, railroad officials announced, in the first curtailment of passenger service brought about here by the 38-day-old strike of John L. Lewis’ United Mine Workers. Plattsburgh will be without sleeping car service again just two months and eight days after the cars were restored following the wartime ban on sleeper service for runs of 400 miles or less.
• A youth with a great northern owl on his shoulder attracted considerable pedestrian attention in the business section yesterday afternoon. Many have seen owls, but rarely one as tame as that which the youth, Frank Lanoue, 14-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. F.D. Lanoue of 109 Cornelia St., has adopted for a pet. The bird, though but a fledgling, already stands a foot high and has a two-foot wingspan. THe adult bird often attains a height of two feet or more with a four-foot wingspread. The bird fell from its nest in a tall pine tree in the “up-the-river” section of Macomb Park two weeks ago and was found by the youth.
• This afternoon promises to be an exciting event in the lives of the younger children in the grade schools and Junior High School of Plattsburgh. For weeks, hundreds of youngsters have been looking forward to seeing Dick Kraus and his attractive marionettes perform their clever and artistic trick of the puppet world, and have been taking great care of their precious tickets which will admit them to the show. The Minervians regret that all of the children who wished to obtain tickets could not do so. The auditorium of PHS has a limited capacity and it was necessary to disappoint several children who wished to attend.
100 YEARS AGO — 1921
• The reception given by the Womens Civic League at the YMCA last evening, although the first of the kind to be given by this progressive organization, was largely attended, not only by the membership but by the people of the city generally, including men and women. The program opened with a novelty in the way of tableaux representing a copy of the May number of Vogue, with living representatives of the advertisements and other features of the magazine. The performance consisted of what appeared to be a massive book. When the cover was turned, a niche was seen in which the young ladies who were to represent the different characters stood.
• Next week, Plattsburgh will hold its second May Music Festival. The splendid patronage and public recommendation given so generously last year, and the encouragement of the Chamber of Commerce and of representatives of our music clubs and others have led to plans for a bigger and better festival for this year. Many Plattsburghers have come to realize that such an event, held annually, will become one more of the influences for culture and education that make Plattsburgh desirable as a resident and educational center. If you play or sing, take part in the concerts. Attend the meeting at the YMCA hall this evening and bring some singing friends with you. A fine orchestra will play your accompaniments.
• William Abramson, 24; Arthur Arnon, 28 and Bert Fleury were arrested by Customs Officers who charged the men with smuggling diamonds with the intention of evading payment of customs duties. Abramson and Arnon had been stopped by the inspectors at Fort Covington, who searched their car and found nothing. The actions of the two men aroused the suspicions of the officers, who notified Deputy Collector G.F. Cowan after the men had proceeded. Customs Inspector W.V. Hurlburt and a square of officers discovered the car at Fleury’s farm in Westville. Three diamonds, each three and one-half carat size, valued at $10,000 were found on Abramson. Only one of the stones was set in a ring. The two loose ones were prepared for settings and rings of 14 carat gold accompanied them. The men claim that they found the diamonds on Fleury’s farm where the arrest was made.
— Compiled by Night Editor Ben Rowe
