SARANAC — Some call her a superhero, others simply call her Hannah.
Since 1983, the Saranac Veterinary Clinic has been owned and operated by veterinarian Hannah McCormick, but on June 1, she’ll step aside and new owner and veterinarian Amanda Lutzy will take over as owner at the clinic’s new location down the road.
McCormick, who will continue doing part-time work there, said she has been ready to take on a smaller and less stressful role.
“I’m going to work part-time, because I don’t think I’ll ever be able to let go of doing what I do. I love being a vet. I just don’t love running a business,” McCormick said.
“I’m very tired. It just feels like it’s time to do something different, and I will be in a position financially where I can do that now — it has taken this long to get there. I’ve been ready for quite a while to say ‘enough.’ I wasn’t able to and I didn’t have the right person to be willing to let go and Amanda is the right person for me.”
McCormick had become a staple of the Saranac community over the years and was known for her different approach to treating animals.
Her clinic never felt like a clinic — it felt like a home, and that, she said, was done on purpose.
“We try to have an informal atmosphere here, because we’re all comfortable with that, and I think it puts people at ease generally when they come in and they’re like, ‘oh this isn't like a sterile hospital environment, it's like somebody’s house.’ The animals do better that way,” she said.
“It's a small place to work, but it’s also easy to keep track of what’s going on and communicate with everybody, and everybody feels like they’re working together.”
Although McCormick grew up in the Bronx and graduated from Cornell University, she said she was always a country girl at heart.
With more time on her hands soon, she said she wants to prioritize being outside in nature more.
“I do acupuncture, so I'll probably do more of that here at some point, play with my dogs and my horses and go for a lot more walks. I want to work with the land here,” she said.
“It took me a long time to get comfortable knowing I’m not going to be doing it anymore, but I'm fine with it now. I’ll still be doing enough of it to keep me happy. I have enough interests so I'll find something else to do. I’ve never been bored in my life.”
As McCormick looks ahead to her semi-retirement and reflects on her career, she said she’s happy with how it played out.
“It’s a good life. I don't think I would have been as happy if I were working for someone else. It was really important to me to do what I thought was right and that’s why I started my own business,” she said.
“But I’m at the point where I’m comfortable letting go of it, and I wasn’t before. Everybody feels they are indispensable in some way, like if I’m not here this isn’t going to get taken care of and that's really not true either. It’ll get taken care of one way or another. I feel good about it at this point. It's a good time for me and it's a good time for her.”
