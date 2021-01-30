Locals expect Biden to address education, poverty, police

PLATTSBURGH — Brianna House did not believe President Joe Biden when, in his inaugural address, he said that racial justice could be delivered.
“That’s just, I think, from years of people saying things and nothing changing,” the Black woman told The Press-Republican during a recent Zoom interview while wearing a red shirt that read, “Make Racism Wrong Again.”
RACIAL INJUSTICE
In his first remarks as president, Biden acknowledged the rise of white supremacy and said, with unity, the country could see racial justice.
On his first day in office, he signed an executive order aimed at promoting racial equity and, days later, signed another denouncing anti-Asian discrimination and xenophobia.
Though House now lives in Plattsburgh, she hails from Rome in central New York. She said she has seen a lot of racial injustice in her life and first witnessed police brutality at the age of five.
House is a director of the Coalition for Racial Equity (CoRE), a nonprofit formed last summer amid renewed support for the Black Lives Matter movement following the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer. The group’s mission is “To promote Black self determination and agency in the cultural, political and economic landscape of the North Country.”
Sarah Martin, a white woman and Plattsburgh resident originally from the Hudson Valley, is a member of CoRE who has acted as a consultant to the organization.
She has spent several years working in affordable housing, and spoke to how people in the North Country tend to think there is no need for a discussion on racial equity or inclusivity even though people of color live here, go to college here, are migrant farmworkers here and are imprisoned here.
Both women shared experiences of people they know being profiled by police locally due to the color of their skin.
'SMALLEST OF WAYS'
There is a disconnect between the Black and white communities in the area, House said, adding that President Donald Trump's administration made it even harder for people to want to do the internal work on racism.
But, despite her skepticism about Biden’s promise, House thinks the country is starting to move toward looking at racism as a whole and drawing lines for what behavior is and is not acceptable.
“People admitting to, you know, having white privilege, people admitting to having these things and actually starting to work on themselves,” she said.
Both women pointed to the election of Vice President Kamala Harris as a sign of change. House said seeing Harris in office shows that she herself could be in the same position one day.
“She may not be my favorite person and she’s done things that I’m not, you know, too fond of but ... just the fact that people voted for her, that’s crazy.
“It’s finally becoming the country that we were led to believe it was in the smallest of ways — in the smallest of ways, but it’s something.”
COMPASSION, LOVE
Daikimy Alain Ramirez, a Cuban immigrant living locally who spent six months at Port Isabel Detention Center near the Texas-Mexico border, is not a member of CoRE but also participated in the Zoom interview. He said that his first experiences with racism and xenophobia came after his arrival in the United States.
He felt those ills reached their peak under the Trump administration. Martin noted the rhetoric labeling Mexicans rapists and murderers, and the plan for a wall along the southern border, which Biden paused construction on via executive order his first day in office.
Ramirez believed that Biden trying to lead with compassion and love was what the country needed.
“I really think that if we are really looking for change, then first change this,” he said, pointing to his heart.
EDUCATION
All three hope that the new administration will step in when it comes to education.
“I deeply believe that education … is the solution because the real disease that is killing humanity is ignorance,” Ramirez said.
House in particular noted the need for real representation of Black people, accurate Black history and consistency in what is being taught across all states. As an example of needed changes, Ramirez remarked that history books cross the Americas say Europeans "discovered" areas where natives already lived.
House also felt that a community’s income and taxes should not dictate quality of education.
“The amount of education that we are going to need just as a country, it makes me exhausted just to think about that,” House said, “and then the emotional work that comes with it because I feel like we aren’t talking — we’re not talking about that.”
House particularly stressed the need for law enforcement to be engaged in such education, and Martin referenced a new bill proposed in Vermont that would require all licensed teachers to take a course in African-American history.
She would like to see that on a federal level, along with required courses in indigenous and Latinx history.
POVERTY
Martin added that he new administration will have to spend a lot of time on addressing poverty.
“I think a big part of racism and hostility comes — and anger — comes from a lack of resources and bitterness and I think that, with this pandemic, if this country doesn’t take the right steps, we’re going to create more hostility, whether or not it’s a race thing.”
She would like to see more job and housing opportunities coming down from the federal level, since that will contribute to ending systemic racism and not all states have the ability to put forth such comprehensive measures.
“Getting people out of abject poverty is what we need to do.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Both Martin and House also said they would like to see a more widespread approach to reforming law enforcement.
In June, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order requiring all municipalities in the state with police departments to conduct comprehensive reviews of those agencies’ policies and submit plans for improvement to the state by April 1. The process must involve community feedback and consideration of evidence-based policing strategies.
House and Martin said they would like to see something like that implemented at the federal level, albeit with more parameters that make it less open to interpretation.
The two also support mandated mental health services and mental illness training for officers.
They added that domestic violence training was important, since Black women are less likely to be believed.
House wants to see more people actually impacted by racial injustice involved in the conversations that seek to make changes.
“I want to see … their opinions being taken more seriously and taken into account when you’re talking about these things because it’s always a whole bunch of people that aren’t dealing with it that are making decisions for us.”
