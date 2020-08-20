Local union member recalls interviewing Harris

PLATTSBURGH — During an 1199 SEIU, United Healthcare Workers East member forum held in Manhattan last September, Daniel Sturrock asked U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris about the issues that meant a lot to him: affordable child care and paid family leave.
At the time, he and his wife had a two-and-a-half-year-old son, with another on the way who arrived in March.
“It was a big issue for us because, right now, my wife stays at home with the two kids and essentially is not working,” Sturrock told The Press-Republican Wednesday.
“If we had child care and it was affordable, it would be a lot easier for both of us to work.”
Sturrock noted that, luckily, New York State has paid family leave, but argued that it should be federally mandated.
ONE OF THE FIRST
Harris was the forum’s featured guest, an article in the September/October 2019 issue of 1199 Magazine says. At the time, she was aiming for the Democratic Presidential nomination.
She later suspended her campaign to land on top of the ticket and, last week, former Vice President Joe Biden tapped her to be his running mate.
Sturrock — a specialty resource clinical assistant at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital — said he was asked to attend the union's event in order to represent members who do not come from a metropolitan area.
Following two 12-hour shifts, he flew out of Burlington at 4 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16 to participate. He was one of the first 1199 SEIU members across the country to interview Harris, a press release said.
According to 1199 Magazine, Harris responded to Sturrock’s questions by saying, “We can talk all we want about paid family leave."
“But if it isn’t paid, it’s not real,” she continued. “We have to support you and your spouse, because quite frankly this is about our children.”
WISHED HIM LUCK
Sturrock said he liked Harris as a person, that she was very genuine and seemed pro-union and pro-health care.
“She actually told me right at the end, ‘Good luck with you and your wife and the new baby.’”
It is important to Sturrock to have women in any form of government leadership.
“I think it’s really important … to show other women and young ladies and girls that, ‘You can reach this level, it’s not always going to be a white male.’
“Biden’s a white male, but we’re getting there to the point where women are finally at the top of many different things.”
As a former district attorney, Harris also brings a criminal justice background to the table, Sturrock said.
He mentioned that, at the 1199 forum, union members pressed her on marijuana convictions under her tenure, though he believes she has grown since that time and her perspective on the issue has changed.
HEALTH CARE
When considering how he will cast his vote, Sturrock counts being a father and a union member as big factors.
“But number one always on my mind is health care because I work in health care,” he said.
He pointed to CVPH’s ongoing restructure, which union leaders have said come with the possibility of layoffs. The hospital has cited ongoing financial struggles compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic as the reasoning behind the redesign.
“It’s very important to me that we have funding from the federal government,” Sturrock said, questioning whether the hospital will have enough staff to provide quality care.
“I believe that a Biden and a Kamala ticket would definitely push those type of funds to our hospitals which is really important.”
VOTE LOCAL
Sturrock said meeting the vice presidential candidate was special, but he still plans to hold Harris accountable.
“Is she actually going to step up? Is Biden going to step up and actually do what they say?”
As an occasional union political organizer for the region, Sturrock acknowledged the importance of federal and state elections.
But he is a big supporter of voting in local contests, like school board, mayoral and city council.
“It’s going to truly affect you right in your own home and right in your own area."
