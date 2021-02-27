PLATTSBURGH — For Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance Executive Director Kelly Metzgar, House passage of the Equality Act was way past time.
“I think it’s great; I think it’s fantastic,” the Saranac Lake woman told The Press-Republican Friday.
“My concern is, obviously, the U.S. Senate.”
PATTERN OF BEHAVIOR
On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Equality Act with a vote of 224 to 206. Just three Republicans joined Democrats in favor of the legislation.
If enacted, the bill — which President Joe Biden has voiced support for — would explicitly label sexual orientation and gender identity as protected characteristics under civil rights law. These protections would extend to several areas: employment, housing, loan applications, education and public accommodations among them.
It heads next to the Senate, where it faces the hurdle of needing 60 votes for passage in a 100-member body split evenly between Republicans and Democrats.
Metzgar, herself a transgender woman, pointed to recent transphobic behavior by Congressional Republicans toward Dr. Rachel Levine — Biden's choice for assistant secretary for health who would be the first openly transgender federal official if confirmed — and other members of the transgender community.
"I’m afraid that that same pattern of behavior is going to be employed against the LGBTQ community in passing this really very vital piece of legislation."
HUMAN RIGHTS
Metzgar explained that, in New York State, members of the LGBTQIA+ community are protected by the Sexual Orientation Non-Discrimination Act (SONDA) and the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act (GENDA).
According to Freedom for All Americans, a bipartisan campaign whose goal is to secure nondiscrimination protections for all LGBTQ people in the U.S., there are 29 states that do not offer full protections.
"The Equality Act would enshrine these protections into federal law and that is what is very important," Metzgar said. "You have to have this on the federal level as well."
Legislation like the Equality Act is meant to protect provisions like the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, and should not be a Republican, Democratic, progressive or conservative issues, she continued.
"These are human rights protections that every U.S. citizen should be afforded."
STEFANIK VOTES NAY
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) was one of eight Republicans who voted in favor of the 2019 version of the Equality Act, but cast a nay vote this time around.
In a statement explaining why, she cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2020 ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, which said the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects employees from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. Stefanik argued the ruling served as an important protection against discrimination.
Acknowledging her previous yay vote, Stefanik said she has “long been concerned that this bill goes far beyond non-discrimination and eliminates the role of single-gendered organizations and activities throughout our society.”
She posited that the Equality Act “effectively eliminates federal civil rights laws that were developed to ensure women and girls are afforded the same opportunities as men and boys — eliminating single-sex sports and social groups that are critical for personal development and growth.”
Stefanik said Democratic leaders failed to accept bipartisan amendments to the Equality Act that would protect families and religious organizations.
“I am committed to working on consensus solutions that strengthen non-discrimination in the workplace which is why I will be co-introducing the Fairness for All Act with my colleagues. This bill strengthens protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and provides important religious and Constitutional protections that are absent in (the Equality Act)."
INHERENT QUALITIES
Asked to comment on Stefanik’s stance, Metzgar said the congresswoman was toing a very strict conservative line at the expense of people who need legislation like this enacted.
“I’m disappointed that she did not vote in favor of all the LGBTQ people who are in her district. She’s there to represent us as well.”
Referencing Stefanik’s argument about the elimination of single-sex sports, Metzgar said that was an attack on the trans community in covered language, and that every person has the right to participate in activities in accordance with their gender identify.
"Saying that trans people cannot participate in sports or in some other activity goes back to the arguments of the 60s when it was based on racial issues. Your race, your gender — and gender is different than your sex — these are inherent qualities of who we are as people."
Metzger said you cannot penalize someone because of who they are.
"Rep. Stefanik is just quoting the Republican line which is hate-based, fear-based, discriminatory and hateful. Should there be other considerations or qualifications for participation? I don’t think gender or gender identity should be one of them.
"You’re not going to get a boy who wants to be on the girls team so they can win all the time, but that’s the way it’s being presented."
NO RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS
Metzgar does not believe religious exemptions should be added to the Equality Act, contending that would amount to enshrined discrimination.
She said if a religious hospital were to deny someone health care due to LGBTQ status, that is tantamount to murder, and that denying education based on a student's or their parents' status is equally wrong and discriminatory.
She acknowledged the bill likely will not pass without such exemptions, but argued that church and state are supposed to be separated.
"Discrimination and hate is discrimination and hate no matter the organization. These protections have to apply to religious organizations as well as secular."
DIGNITY, RESPECT
Metzgar hopes for movement beyond differences of race, ethnicity, gender identity, ableism and other defining characteristics, so that people treat each other as human beings deserving of equal dignity and respect."
"If we put it in terms people might understand better, it is to treat your neighbor as you yourself would want to be treated. To love our neighbor as ourselves.
"It's time to treat each other with dignity and respect and understanding and accept people for who they are."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.