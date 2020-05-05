WILLSBORO — Sophie Clarke will have one shot to make it back into the fight for $2 million on Wednesday night's episode of "Survivor."
CBS will air a two-hour episode of the reality game show and all eliminated contestants will compete for one spot to re-enter the competition.
Clarke, one of the last two to be voted out of the game, will be one of at least 12 to battle it out.
WINNERS AT WAR
Clarke, from Willsboro, was a contestant on the show for Season 23: South Pacific in 2011.
In winning that season, she became the Sole Survivor and took home a check for $1 million.
For its 20th year, producers brought back 20 former winners, like Clarke, to compete in Season 40: Winners at War.
The contestants were competing for an upped prize of $2 million.
THE EDGE
Clarke was at the Edge of Extinction last episode.
That separate island, a twist in the game, was home to Season 40's eliminated contestants.
Those players were promised two opportunities to re-enter the game. Tyson Apostol has already come back once, though he was voted out again right after.
Now, those contestants will have more chance to come back.
The 11 who don't will sit on the show's "jury" and vote for the season's winner in coming weeks.
LAST WEEK
On the Edge last week, players had to transfer 20 coconuts from one side of the island to the other — one at a time.
It was essentially a race, as the first six to do so were granted an advantage in the upcoming challenge to re-enter the game.
Natalie Anderson, the first to be voted out of the game, has been on the Edge since the show's first episode.
Despite that, Anderson, a CrossFit Trainer frequently referred to as "a beast," was the first to finish.
Clarke was the second, followed by some marathon runners and other intense athletes.
Meanwhile on the other island, game play continued and Kim Spradlin Wolfe formulated a plan to out Tony Vlachos, the player who devised the scheme against Clarke the week prior.
But, when Vlachos won individual immunity for his third straight time, Spradlin Wolfe was the player who left the game.
ON TONIGHT
Last week's episode can be found online at cbs.com and Wednesday's can be viewed at 8 p.m. on CBS.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.