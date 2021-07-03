PLATTSBURGH — With the Fourth of July this weekend, multiple local agencies issued health and safety advisories for residents to have a safe weekend.
The Clinton County Health Department provided safety steps for preparing food at home, saying, “While this holiday weekend is an ideal time for outdoor picnics and barbecues, summer is also a time when foodborne illnesses spike.”
CCHD Senior Public Health Sanitarian Karen Noonan said residents should be careful to clean, chill, sperate and cook food properly, with special attention being paid to perishable food while cooking, serving or storing.
“Bacteria can multiply quickly if left at room temperature or between 45°F and 140°F — what we call the danger zone,” Noonan said.
“Never leave perishable foods out for more than two hours, one hour if the temperature is higher than 90°F,” she continued.
To keep food safe from food borne illness, the CCHD recommends:
• Washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water before, during and after preparing food and before eating.
• Washing all fruits and vegetables under plain running water before eating, cutting or cooking, even if you plan to peel them.
• Chilling raw and prepared foods as soon as possible if you’re not eating them right away. Cold food should be held at or below 45°F.
• Refrigerating leftovers promptly. Never leave food out for more than one hour when the temperature is above 90°F.
• Thawing frozen food safely in the refrigerator, in cold water, or in the microwave. “Never thaw foods on the counter. Bacteria multiply quickly in the parts of the food that reach room temperature,” the CCHD said in a release.
• Using separate cutting boards and utensils for raw meat and poultry, cooked meat and poultry, and ready-to-eat items like vegetables or bread.
• Always using a fresh, clean plate and tongs for serving cooked food. Never reuse items that touched raw meat or poultry to serve the food once it’s cooked.
• Using a food thermometer to see if your food is the right temperature. Food is safely cooked when the internal temperature gets high enough to kill germs that can make you sick.
STOP-DWI
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said it, as well as other Clinton County police agencies, will be increasing patrols to catch and prevent unsafe driving as a part of the state-wide initiative, STOP-DWI, starting July 2 through July 5.
“The Fourth of July extended weekend is historically a deadly period for impaired driving,” the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “This year the 4th of July falls on a Sunday so we expect heavy traveling to begin on Friday into Saturday.”
State Police also announced its similar efforts to combat impaired and drunken driving during the weekend.
"With all that we've been through over the last 16 months, we certainly want New Yorkers to have fun this holiday weekend and celebrate, but we also want them to do so responsibly," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.
"Getting behind the wheel while impaired is a choice that often ends in tragedy. Make the right choice this year and plan ahead for a sober and safe ride home."
State Police said it issued 9,214 vehicle and traffic tickets during last year’s Fourth of July weekend. Troopers arrested 180 people for DWI and investigated 456 crashes and one fatality, the news release by State Police said.
State Police said drivers can expect a number of sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols this weekend.
“Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles as part of the operation,” the release said.
“The CITE vehicles allow Troopers to more easily identify motorists who are using handheld devices while driving. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.”
SAFE FIREWORKS
The American Red Cross of Eastern New York issued safety tips for firework safety, saying:
“The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals. Stay at least 500 feet away from the show. Leave any area immediately where untrained amateurs are using fireworks.”
For people planning on setting fireworks off at home, the Red Cross recommends following these safety steps:
• Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials. Always follow the instructions on the packaging.
• Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.
• Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.
• Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight "a dud."
• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.
