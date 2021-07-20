LAKE PLACID – From classical music to classic film scores, the Lake Placid Sinfonietta will be providing plenty of entertainment options this week.
This Wednesday, July 21,The Lake Placid Sinfonietta’s Wednesday Community concert: “Ah, the Theatre!” will be performed at the Lake Placid Horseshow Grounds Pavilion.
The free one-hour concert starts at 7 p.m. and promises to pack plenty of drama and musical spectacle.
Featured composers range from Bizet and Grieg to Leonard Bernstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lake Placid’s own Victor Herbert.
This performance is offered live and live-streamed.
This summer, all the Wednesday Community concerts will be performed at the Horseshow Grounds Pavilion at 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. The Pavilion is enclosed on three sides, has free parking, bathrooms are available, and approximately 100 chairs provided. Patrons may also choose to pack a camp chair.
Raffle tickets for gift certificates from area businesses will be sold to raise money to keep the music playing. Patrons can attend the performance in-person or via a free weblink to watch from home. All in-person attendance requires proof of vaccination and ID. For more information, go to https://lakeplacidsinfonietta.org/performances/2021/ah-theater
On Thursday, July 22, the sinfonietta will travel down the road to Saranac Lake to perform a free concert at Hotel Saranac.
Entitled “Season Highlights,” new Music Director Stuart Malina has selected the "crème de la crème" from this season’s concerts to include in one program.
Expect a lively concert with famous composers ranging from Haydn, Brahms, and Bizet to more popular and recent composers such as Sousa, Mancini and Bernstein. The concert starts at 7 p.m., is one-hour long (no intermission), and is first-come, first-seated.
This performance is not live-streamed, but in-person only.
On Sunday, the sinfonietta’s Sunday Symphony, “C’est Magnifique,” will be performed at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts.
In keeping with the Gallic theme, anticipate hearing French composer Jean Francaix’s Serenade for Small Orchestra and Georges Bizet’s Symphony in C Major. Concertmaster Daniel Szacz will be featured during a poignant violin solo for Academy Award-winning music from Schindler’s List.
This performance can be experienced live in the theater and via a live stream.
All sinfonietta concerts are one hour with no intermission. All programs subject to change. All patrons intending to attend a concert in-person will be required to provide proof of vaccination and proof of ID. Unvaccinated children 11 years and younger may attend in-person concerts as long as they are masked, and in the company of vaccinated family members.
For details about the music programs, the artists and current concert conditions, visit www.LakePlacidSinfonietta.org.
To acquire in-person and live-streamed tickets, go to www.LakePlacidSinfonietta.org or contact the Box Office at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts (www.lakeplacidarts.org; 518-523-2512).
