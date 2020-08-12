PLATTSBURGH — A local supporter of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential candidacy admitted that she was unexcited by, though understanding of, the decision to bring U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris to the Democratic ticket as the pick for vice president.
Saranac Lake resident Sue Abbott-Jones, a pledged Sanders delegate at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, acknowledged that the party needed a woman of color who did not come from the northeast, as former Delaware Sen. and Vice President Joe Biden did.
"She’s the perfect age, she’s had a lot of experience, she could roll right into the presidency with no problem. That is her strength and she brings diversity to the ticket."
Speaking as a progressive, she said it seemed as though Biden was extending a hand, but contended that Harris did not show interest in issues important to the Sanders faction.
"We are just hoping for more of the progressives’ issues to be addressed and by choosing her, he’s not doing that."
WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS
Abbott-Jones noted discouragement with the mainstream Democratic Party, less so Democrats in general who want to address health care and environmental issues.
"People focus on winning and they don’t look one step deeper that, to win, you need to show gumption and address the issues that are bothering everyone."
For example, the Green New Deal covers, in part, jobs and switching over to sustainable energy, Abbott-Jones said.
What always happens, she continued, is progressives have to give up what they feel the world really needs for "electability."
Abbott-Jones believes 2016 would have been the perfect time to elect Sanders, who she feels would have won as an outlier who speaks his mind.
"We didn’t have a pandemic then and if we had gotten better health care for all the past four years, we honestly feel we wouldn’t be in this predicament."
THINKING LOCALLY
Abbott-Jones said she would have loved a younger Sanders as the presidential nominee, due to the need to appeal to the 18-to-38-year-old age bracket.
"The younger generation coming up also does not see our federal government as helping them. And that’s just the way it is. They won’t vote and if they don’t vote, we’re not going to win."
However, younger voters are looking at the down-ballot in a bottom-up approach, seeing they have control in their local communities, Abbott-Jones said. She plans to do the same.
"Of course I will vote Democratic, but I am not as hopeful nationally but I am very hopeful on the local level.
"I’m not going to put down Biden or Kamala because the alternative is so horrible," Abbott-Jones continued. "But I do think, for me and for a lot of progressives, we’re just thinking locally now."
