PLATTSBURGH — Robots have made their way to the North Country.
A local Plattsburgh Robotics Club, Bond Bots FTC 8527, recently placed third overall in the NY Excelsior Remote FTC Qualifier for a robot they built.
FTC is a global program guided by adult coaches and mentors where students develop STEM skills and practice engineering principles, while fostering innovation and teamwork.
Six students from the North Country, Sage Infantino, Cayli Walters, Lia Walters, Piper Infantino, Remus Nelson and Amanda Estes, were all responsible for building the robot.
The team was also in charge of designing and 3D printing accessories for the robot, programming it, operating it in an obstacle course, and ultimately giving a presentation to judges about the entire process.
Cayli Walters said the team has been working on the robot since September, and it’s come a long way since then.
“Our robot was pretty much trial and error for a while to see what would work and what wouldn’t,” she said.
“We built a very original and basic design at first.”
Piper Infantino said they’ve had to make a lot of improvements to the robot, but the process has been fun to learn.
“There’s been a lot of edits made to this robot, because we kept having to make it smaller,” Infantino said.
Michael Walters, team mentor and SUNY Plattsburgh physics and robotics professor, said the robotics club progress has continued to impress him.
“It's great to watch them, and I’ll help them when I can, but I want them to do as much as possible so they can have that experience,” he said.
“I was really proud. Compared to last year when we did this, which was mostly a different group, they went to the competition and they didn't even have a working robot. This year they were focused, took more chances, and had a working robot. It was cool to see. I had a lot of pride watching and realizing they got it to work on their own, and how they were able to fix and change things.”
The robotics club became not for profit last year, Michael said, and now the club can do fundraisers to raise money for new robot kits, updated tech, registration fees and tournament fees.
“So far, we have been blessed to not have to do many fundraisers, because people will hear about us and make donations,” he said.
“But last year, to get the word out about the club, we 3D printed a bunch of stuff and went to the Plattsburgh Farmers Market to give them to people who donated money. We’d explain to them what we do, and that’s how Remus and Amanda found out about our club and joined.”
Currently, Bond Bots meets on Saturdays in the Adirondack Art Hall, Dove Phillips, another team mentor, said because they don’t have their own space yet but they are hopeful that will change in the future.
“We spend about 40 minutes setting up before the kids actually get here,” Phillips said.
“It would be nice to have our own space and not have to break down all of the equipment each time we leave.”
Bond Bots next competition is scheduled for mid-February at Clarkson University.
Email Carly Newton:
Twitter: CarlySNewton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.