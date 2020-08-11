PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Democratic Party Chair Jerry Marking was pleased with Tuesday's news that former Vice President Joe Biden had tapped U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.
He said the California Democrat was good at fundraising and "getting the message out," and believed the Biden-Harris match would draw Clinton County Democrats to the polls.
"I think it's going to be a great ticket."
Response to the announcement from the North Country's federal representatives fell along party lines.
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) tweeted that Biden had made a great choice.
"@KamalaHarris has been an outstanding Senator and will be an outstanding Vice President!"
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said she had been lucky to fight alongside her friend Harris in the Senate.
"I’m thrilled to support her through her next journey."
In a statement, Maddie Anderson, a spokeswoman for North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik's (R-Schuylerville) election campaign, characterized the Biden-Harris ticket as far left, pointing to Harris' support of Medicare-for-all including undocumented immigrants, an assault weapons ban, the Green New deal and "trillions in new taxes."
She said Stefanik's opponent, Canton Democrat Tedra Cobb, "owns the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris anchor in this district" and that North Country voters would overwhelmingly reject the Democratic presidential ticket and Cobb.
“Congresswoman Elise Stefanik proudly supports President Trump and Vice President Pence who she has successfully worked with to deliver results for the hardworking families, seniors, veterans, farmers and small businesses in our district.”
Cobb's campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment made Tuesday evening by press time.
