WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Country organizations are set to receive almost $5 million in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services funding for North Country organizations, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced this week.
Hudson Headwaters Health Network was awarded $3,024,292 while the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties Inc. is set to receive a $1,944,950 grant, according to press releases from the congresswoman's office.
'CHALLENGING TIME'
Hudson Headwaters operates clinics at seven locations in the tri-county area: Champlain, Moriah, Plattsburgh, Saranac Lake, Schroon Lake, Ticonderoga and Tupper Lake.
The funding the organization will receive comes through the Health Center Cluster program, whose objectives include expanding primary health care services related to emerging public health issues.
"Hudson Headwaters will use the funding to assist with COVID-19-related expenditures during the next few months as this is likely to be a particularly challenging time for health care organizations," Community Relations Manager Jane Hooper told The Press-Republican.
Stefanik said in a statement that community health centers are an essential part of the North Country's health care system.
“I am excited to announce this significant funding that will assist Hudson Headwaters with resources they need to care for patients, especially during this unprecedented time," she continued.
"I will continue to be a fierce advocate for community health centers and deliver results to them as they continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and serve patients throughout the North Country.”
HEAD START
The grant for JCEO will support Head Start projects in Plattsburgh and throughout the region.
Head Start promotes school readiness for low-income children by providing comprehensive early childhood education and development services, a press release said.
JCEO CEO Bruce Garcia said his organization appreciates Stefanik's support.
"The Head Start program serves 205 children in Clinton and Franklin counties with comprehensive early childhood educational services."
Stefanik said Head Start is a crucial program for many North Country families and the provision of federal resources was essential. She also noted a recent visit she made to a local Head Start location where she met with educators and students.
"I will continue, as I have each year, to advocate for funding programs like these that have significant impact within our rural communities.”
