Local movie theaters prep for reopenings

KAYLA BREEN/STAFF PHOTOTheaters at Cumberland 12 sit empty last March as fears over COVID-19 and social distancing measures went into effect across New York. While the theater is excited to open its doors again, it won’t be opening up right away. “We want to make sure we have all of the safety protocols in place, and that our staff is prepared and trained up on the procedures,” Manager Leah Cathers said.