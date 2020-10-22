Local movie theaters prep for reopenings

PLATTSBURGH — Movie theaters in the North Country will soon be able to reopen their doors following an announcement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Oct. 17.
New state guidance will allow theaters outside of New York City to reopen on Oct. 23 in areas that have infection rates below 2 percent on a 14-day average and have no COVID-19 “cluster zones."
"This is a welcome start for another category of orphan businesses, providing a way forward," Garry Douglas, North Country Chamber of Commerce president, said.
"We know most of the North Country's movie theaters are very ready to meet the requirements and all are committed to safe environments for their employees and customers.”
Theaters will be allowed to open their auditoriums at 25 percent capacity with a maximum of 50 people per screen, the new guidance said.
"Besides area multiplex theaters, there are a number of small independent movie venues in places like Indian Lake, Tupper Lake, Lake Placid, AuSable Forks and Schroon Lake,” Douglas said.
“A few are seasonal but others can now begin to generate at least some revenue and play the role they play in their communities.”
CUMBERLAND 12
Cumberland 12 Cinemas in the Town of Plattsburgh has had its doors closed since the state mandated theaters to close in mid-March.
While the theater is excited to open its doors again, it won’t be opening up right away.
“We want to make sure we have all of the safety protocols in place, and that our staff is prepared and trained up on the procedures,” Manager Leah Cathers said.
“We want to make sure it’s done in the safest way possible.”
While they have been preparing for reopening for some time, there are still some final preparations left to make, Cathers said, so the theater will be opening on Nov. 4.
While some employees will not be returning, most will be, according to Cathers, and will have to be trained on all of the business’ new procedures.
“We’re working now to get in everyone for meetings about what the New York State guidelines and expectations are,” Cathers said. “Then it’ll be training to update them on the assigned seating procedures, and everything else.”
All movie tickets will be purchased at the business and patrons will choose seats from an assigned-seating system that will keep them at least six feet away from others not in their group.
Mask wearing will be required for movie-goers at all times except when eating or drinking in their assigned seats, and the theater will be leaving bigger gaps between showtimes to ensure that employees will have time to completely disinfect all of the seats, according to Cathers.
“It’ll be interesting to see how many people are ready to come back out,” Cathers said.
“It seems like people are excited, but, understandably, people are still being cautious.”
Cumberland’s largest auditorium normally holds 250 people but will have to be capped off at 50, while the theater’s smaller auditoriums that hold roughly 60 people will be cut down to around 15.
NEW RELEASES
While many Hollywood blockbuster releases have been postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have still been some new releases, Cathers said.
Bringing in some of those releases like Christopher Nolan’s new movie “Tenet” will be a focus for the theater, giving North Country movie fans a chance to see movies that may have come out in the last few months.
This period of time will also give the theater a chance to screen more small, independent movies that are still being released all the time, Cathers said, as well as looking at older classics that studios might put out there.
“There’s definitely not huge Hollywood releases every week, but there are some,” she said. “Studios have also been re-releasing a lot of older content.”
OPENING SOON
For those looking for some movie snacks at their home theater viewings, the theater will be opening early for concessions only on Oct. 30 and 31 and Nov. 1, with hours to be announced.
Visit the theater’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/Cumberland12 for further information.
“We’ve been ready to open, but we just want to take the time to make sure that it feels safe for everybody,” Cathers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.