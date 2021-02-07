Local leaders to 'kiss a cow for a cause'

CHAZY — United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc. and The William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute are partnering on an a-moo-sing finale to the former's 2021 campaign.
As part of the Cow Kissing for Our Community fundraiser, a team of local leaders will kiss a Miner Institute cow over Facebook Live on Friday, Feb. 19 if the community raises $5,000 for homelessness prevention through the United Way.
Members of the cow-smooching team are United Way President/CEO John Bernardi; Assemblyman D. Billy Jones; University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital President/COO Michelle LeBeau; Northern Insuring Agency Inc. President/CEO Deena Giltz McCullough; and Chazy Central Rural School Superintendent and Middle/High School Principal Scott Osborne.
"I made them an offer they can’t refuse," Bernardi told The Press-Republican. "They all said yes; they were really excited about it."
But it wasn't really hard to sell, he added.
"What I did say was, 'Everyone is under such tremendous stress right now, having a little silly fun is good for everyone.' Let’s have a little silly fun while also helping to address an urgent need in our region."
AT-RISK FAMILIES
Bernardi explained that he and Joint Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties Inc. CEO Bruce Garcia, formerly a United Way campaign chair, have kissed a cow at Miner Institute in the past to celebrate the organization's contributions. But this is the first time such an event will be used as a fundraiser for a specific need.
"We (Miner Institute and the United Way) put our heads together and decided we would create a team of people, leaders in the community that would be willing to kiss a cow for a cause," Bernardi said.
He pointed to a great need for homelessness prevention for at-risk families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and how housing challenges have become increasingly more urgent region-wide in recent weeks and months.
Bernardi noted in particular ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families who, despite multiple jobs and their best efforts, experience financial instability which leads to challenges affording food, child care and transportation, and places a strain on mental health and wellness.
"We’re seeing that good, hard-working families are struggling with rent and utilities and security deposits and home repairs and numerous other factors that put them at-risk for losing their housing and eventually becoming homeless."
United Way seeks to address these issues through partnerships with government agencies, other nonprofits and faith-based organizations.
EARMARKED FUNDS
In light of the urgent needs surrounding housing, United Way and the Miner Institute decided homelessness prevention was a very appropriate cause for the kiss a cow fundraiser, Bernardi said.
He added that, while the funds will go toward United Way's annual campaign total, they will be earmarked specifically for those prevention efforts.
"We will use some of it for emergency funding, but we will also partner with other nonprofits to assist them as they’re working with these families."
Donations can be made through the event's Facebook page or by sending a check to United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc. with "cow kissing" or "homelessness prevention" in the memo line.
The cow-kissing event will coincide with a news conference on the United Way's 2021 campaign results.
OFFER THEIR BEST
Bernardi said the last he heard from Miner Institute Public Relations Coordinator Rachel Dutil, they were selecting a very special cow for the occasion.
His advice to cow-kissing novices on the team?
"I would tell them to be prepared to offer her their very best and enjoy the experience of a lifetime."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
HOW TO DONATE
To donate to the Cow Kissing for Our Community fundraiser, go to tinyurl.com/o1a0uyvo and click the "Donate" button in the pinned post.
You can also mail a check to United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc. at 45 Tom Miller Road in Plattsburgh and put "cow kissing" or "homelessness prevention" in the memo line to ensure it is properly earmarked.
The virtual event is slated for 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19 and will be broadcast over Facebook live.
For updates and more information, visit the "Miner Institute Presents: Cow Kissing for Our Community!" Facebook event page at tinyurl.com/4qlz6l19.
