Local leaders reiterate importance of completing 2020 census

PLATTSBURGH — Local leaders joined together at the United Way of the Adirondack Region building here Wednesday to stress the importance of completing the U.S. Census.
The United Way has helped establish “complete count committees” with Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties to assist in the North Country in having the most complete census count possible.
Clinton County Planning Department Planning Director Glen Cutter, Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, Town of Lewis Supervisor James Monty, United Way of the Adirondack Region Director of Development Kathy Snow, Franklin County Director of Economic Development Russ Kinyon and United Way of the Adirondack Region President and CEO John Bernardi all spoke on the group’s work, and the importance of having as many citizens as possible respond to the census to help ensure the region receives the federal funding it deserves.
“It affects every aspect of our life,” Jones said. “It affects our schools, our hospitals, our infrastructure: everything we deal with on a daily basis.”
The deadline to collect census responses was recently moved up to Sept. 30 from its original Oct. 30 deadline, underlining the importance for citizens to respond soon, according to the leaders.
“We’d love to have another 30 days to work with; we were anticipating it,” Bernardi said. “Do we think we could increase the count if we had the month of October, unquestionably.”
SELF RESPONSE
The U.S. self response rate for 2020 census is currently sitting at 65.5 percent, Snow said, with New York state currently self-responding at a rate 61.9 percent.
Clinton County is at a rate 63.3 percent for the 2020 census, according Snow, compared to 61.9 percent by the end of the 2010 census; Essex County sits at 40.9 percent compared to 51.5 percent at the end of 2010; and Franklin County sits at 50.9 percent versus 51.4 percent in 2010.
Census workers will be visiting addresses that do not file responses the leaders said, adding that if you don’t want them coming by, simply respond to the census.
If a citizen no longer has the paper response form that was likely mailed to their address, they can respond by visiting 2020census.gov, or by calling 844-330-2020.
And if a census worker does end up arriving at your door, the leaders encouraged the public to be cooperative with the primarily local individuals who make up that workforce.
“They’re our neighbors,” Bernardi said. “We want people to understand that it’s OK to talk to them.”
ONCE EVERY 10 YEARS
The region’s 2020 census numbers will help determine federal funding for major areas like education, hospitals, health care and infrastructure.
With the process only taking place once per decade, the region’s population numbers will affect the North Country’s prospects for years to come.
“It touches every facet of our daily lives,” Jones said. “We want to be counted so we can have a better chance at getting the resources our communities need for the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.