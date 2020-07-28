MALONE — Bowling centers around the state are still looking for guidance on reopening, and several local lawmakers will be lending their voices in support of the businesses today.
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury), Assembly members D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and Malone Village Mayor Andrea Dumas are all set to appear at Lucky Strike Lanes at 11 a.m. to discuss the centers reopening.
The owner of Lucky Strike Lanes, Scott McLaughlin, said that the alley has been closed since March 16 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He had thought that bowling centers would be included in Phase 4 of the North Country’s reopening, and is frustrated in the silence that he says has been coming from Albany.
“We were set to open (July 1); 48 hours before that happened, Governor (Andrew) Cuomo decided that bowling centers, gyms, malls and movie theaters weren’t included,” McLaughlin said. “We’ve been given no timetable, no directions, no guidelines.”
PINS TO ALBANY
To help raise awareness in the face of the silence he has been getting from Albany, McLaughlin has started a unique campaign: mailing bowling pins.
He is leaving pins in a box at the front entrance of Lucky Strike Lanes for any interested parties to come take, write a message in support of reopening bowling alleys on, and send to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.
Since Friday, McLaughlin has given out about 40 pins, he said, and mailed one himself.
PRECAUTIONS
The center has had plenty of time to clean since closing in March, Laughlin said.
“There’s literally nothing else we could clean in this building.”
On top of that, they have hand sanitizer to hand out, hand sanitizer stations and masks to hand out, he said, and will sanitize shoes, house bowling balls, and lane table and seating areas before and after each use.
They also plan to use every other lane to help with social distancing.
“I have 16,000 square feet here,” McLaughlin said. “You go into a bar, which is much smaller, and they can be open.”
TIMELINE
More than anything, bowling center owners just want some idea of a timeline, McLaughlin said.
“Give us a date, give us what we got to do, and we’ll make it work,” McLaughlin said. “We’re ready to go. If strip clubs can open right now, and bowling centers can’t, then there’s a problem.”
And if that timeline doesn’t allow for bowling centers around the state to open in time for fall leagues, McLaughlin was unsure of how many smaller alleys will stay afloat.
“If we can’t floor fall leagues, there’s going to be a seriously problem with 300 small businesses in New York State,” McLaughlin said. “If we can’t open soon, they’re going to start dropping like flies.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.