PLATTSBURGH — A local justice wants municipalities to be able to opt out of Clinton County's Traffic Diversion Program.
During the public comment period of the county legislature's recent regular meeting, Champlain Town Justice John Triller said that, "allowing the district attorney to solicit assistance with the traffic diversion company in processing tickets totally excludes the court from being a part of the constitutional process."
He sees amending the Clinton County District Attorney's Office's contract with Diversion Management — which processes and handles requests to participate in the program — to allow town and village courts to opt out of participating as "a simple cure."
AVOID POINTS
Qualified motorists who participate in the program, which entails a $200 fee and taking an online traffic safety awareness class, are able to have their traffic tickets dismissed and thus avoid having points added to their license, according to a December 2020 press release from DA Andrew Wylie's Office.
From August 2020 through June 2021, 242 people applied to participate in the traffic diversion program, Wylie told the Press-Republican. He noted that 21 applicants did not meet program qualifications and were rejected.
Wylie added that, over that same time period, 19 people with qualifying traffic infractions in the Town of Champlain applied, and Triller rejected 11 of them.
As he was not at the meeting, the DA declined to comment on Triller's assertion that the program excludes the court from the process.
HIGHER STANDARD
Triller claimed the DA originally said each individual township could opt out of belonging to the program, something that has since changed.
Wylie said there was no "opt out" condition. Rather, a court has judicial discretion and the DA has prosecutorial discretion.
Justices are held to a higher standard by the Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics, Triller said.
In February, the committee broadcast an opinion that says, "A judge may ethically decline to participate in a district attorney’s traffic diversion program."
A judge who wrote to the committee brought up many arguments against participating, including the requirement of an upfront fee in a low-income area and a third-party's administration of the program.
'POSITIVE PROGRAM'
Wylie said the traffic diversion program is both practical and useful to those who live and travel in Clinton County, and contended it is being successfully utilized by local courts that see most of the qualifying tickets.
"It is the position of the Office of the District Attorney that the program is a positive program for motorists and will continue to be utilized throughout Clinton County," he added.
Wylie noted that, if a local justice court rejects the program's disposition of the ticket, a motorist has the option of requesting a bench trial.
Should that occur, his office will appear and, using prosecutorial discretion, decline to prosecute the ticket "on the basis that the motorist was a qualifying motorist and successfully completed a New York state Traffic Public Safety online course."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Triller said his request was to find out the status of amending the contract, whether a decision had been made and if the board needed any other information to further his court's request.
Legislature Chair Mark Henry recommended that the legislature refer the matter back to its Public Safety Committee for further discussion, which may prompt a recommendation the full board can then act on.
The next Public Safety Committee meeting is currently scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2.
Triller and Beekmantown Town Court Justice Russell Lawliss previously went before the committee on June 7 to voice their objections.
