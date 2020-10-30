PLATTSBURGH — University of Vermont Health Network hospitals on this side of the lake experienced minimal impacts from a cyberattack on some of the organization's systems this week that appears to be part of a larger cybercrime effort targeting the country's health care sector.
"It’s an ever-evolving situation but one that our team, and teams across the network, have prepared for," UVM Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and Alice Hyde Medical Center President Michelle LeBeau said in a statement Friday.
The network was working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as the Vermont Department of Public Safety to investigate the attack, which took place Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.
In a tweet Thursday, FBI Albany confirmed the investigation and declined to comment further.
The FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a joint cybersecurity advisory Wednesday stating they had "credible information of an increased and imminent cybercrime threat to U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers."
IT TEAM AT WORK
An update posted to the UVM Health Network website said the organization's information technology team was working around the clock to restore systems.
It was noted that the IT team was making steady progress and would work through the weekend to continue that effort. But a timeline for a return to normal operations was not given.
Network President and CEO Dr. John R. Brumsted wrote in a community update email that patient privacy was taken very seriously and plans were in place for this kind of situation.
"When we became aware of this event, we took quick action and followed our emergency procedures to protect patient information," he continued.
'We are working in partnership with state and federal law enforcement to determine the full scope of this attack and, if it is determined that any personal information has been compromised, we will notify those impacted and follow all established protocols."
UVM Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital spokesperson Elizabeth Rogers told The Press-Republican that lab services were delayed across the network, including COVID-19 test results.
"We are working to minimize delays. Patients with a positive COVID test result will be notified by phone."
PHYSICIAN PRACTICES
At CVPH, physician practices have been impacted the most by the attack, LeBeau said.
"The folks in the offices have been doing a remarkable job overcoming the challenges while taking care of their patients," she added.
"CVPH is one of the few large hospitals in northern New York still able to care for the community so we are doing what is necessary to be sure we fulfill our mission."
At Alice Hyde, LeBeau continued, patient care services have not been interrupted, though patient portals for hospital and physician offices were taken offline as a precaution.
She said other measures had been put into place to protect those systems, but were not affecting patients' experiences.
"Alice Hyde and CVPH are dedicated to caring for the communities we serve while supporting the University of Vermont Medical Center."
ADDED SAFEGUARDS
Elizabethtown Community Hospital's major systems were operational and all patient care services remained available, Rogers said.
She noted that electronic communication with UVM Medical Center was disrupted by the outage, and that ECH was working closely with the network to address that issue.
"Added safeguards have been put in place to protect our systems from external threats," Rogers continued.
"This will not change patients' experience or how we deliver their care, and we have not experienced any impacts to patient care services."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.