ALBANY — Many municipal leaders believe they are being forced to decide whether to allow retail marijuana shops despite getting "incomplete information" on evolving state regulations, according to a new evaluation of the state's cannabis program.
'While a handful of municipalities have made their official decision (on authorizing the shops), the majority of municipalities have not and are now pushing up against the December 31st deadline to do so," said Heather Trela, director of operations at the Rockefeller Institute of Government, in a review of the marijuana program.
The marijuana law passed in March allows towns, cities and villages to declare they are opting out of the program. But they must act by the end of the year. If they don't, the municipality could find itself as a host community for sales of recreational marijuana. Those that decide to opt out can later determine they want to authorize the shops.
For now, many communities are remaining on the sidelines.
They are expected to consider allowing the shops "when there is a clearer picture of what retail marijuana operations will look like after state regulations are announced and after seeing how it plays out in other communities that opt in initially," Trela reported.
In the meantime, while polls indicate most New Yorkers favor marijuana legalization, there has been "a fair amount of the not-in-my-backyard (NIMBY) phenomenon" when communities wrestle with the question of whether they should opt in by approving local commercial sales, Trela observed.
Hesitancy was also observed in New Jersey, where 70% of communities decided earlier this year to opt out of all categories of marijuana licenses offered in that state, she noted.
One wrinkle in establishing the New York cannabis market, Trela said, was the delay in finalizing appointments for the Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management. The board finally held its first meeting Oct. 5, but the delays caused it to blow through the initial deadline for issuing regulations for home-grown medical marijuana.
Under a proposal advanced by Sen. George Borello, R-Jamestown, the Dec. 31 opt-out deadline would be extended to give communities more time to weigh their options.
Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, said the rollout of commercial marijuana shops would have gone smoother had former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration crafted a more detailed plan before lawmakers were asked to pass the legislation allowing the sales and taxation of cannabis.
Cuomo, he recalled, had vowed he would personally visit several states where marijuana programs are already in operation, so that New York could discern best practices based on experiences in those jurisdictions.
"This is what you get when you have one-party control in Albany," he said. "They just do what they think the poll numbers are telling them and then worry about the ramifications later."
Even if a municipality opts out of allowing pot shops, "no local government would be allowed to prohibit adult-use consumption or use of cannabis," according to guidance from the state Conference of Mayors.
"The law does expressly preserve the authority for any municipality to regulate the time, place, and manner of licensed adult-use cannabis retail dispensaries and/or on-site consumption sites within their boundaries so long as such regulations do not make the operation of such licensed retail dispensaries unreasonably impracticable," the conference advised
A spokesman for the Office of Cannabis Management, Freeman Klopott, said it was initially estimated it would take 18 months after the agency was put in place for regulations to be finalized.
"Now that the Board is constituted and the Office of Cannabis Management established, we can now really begin to look at the timeline and see if there is an opportunity to make up any of the ground lost from the delays in the appointments," Klopott said.
