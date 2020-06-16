Local gender alliance director happy with Supreme Court Decision

PLATTSBURGH — A 6-3 Supreme Court decision Monday morning ruled that LGBTQ individuals could not be fired because of who they are.
The court’s decision hinged on a provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 barring job discrimination because of sex, with Justice Neil Gorsuch writing in the court’s decision, “An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”
The decision also follows the Trump administration’s decision last week to roll back nondiscrimination protections for transgender people when it comes to health care and health insurance.
“It’s going to be interesting to see how this ruling today will affect that,” Kelly Metzgar, executive director of the ADK North Country Gender Alliance, said.
“Especially with the makeup of the court, I’m shocked, I’m amazed, and I’m very, very pleased.”
While New York state already had state laws like the Sexual Orientation Non-Discrimination Act, passed in 2002, and the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act, passed in 2019, protecting LGBTQ individuals from discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations, among other rights, over half of the 50 states did not have such protective measures.
But just because this is a step forward, does not mean the work is done, Metzgar said.
While the court decision protects LGBTQ individuals from being fired for their sexuality or gender identity, it didn’t deal with other protections that states like New York have put in place preventing discrimination related to issues like housing and finance.
EQUALITY ACT
The patchwork of state laws surrounding these protections leaves some LGBTQ people luckier than others just because of the state they live in.
“We have to remember that the rights and privileges we have here, we may not have in Pennsylvania or Ohio or somewhere else,” Metzgar said. “I think this is a fantastic step in the right direction, and I hope the decision sends a message to the federal government.”
That message being that congress needs to move forward with “The Equality Act,” according to Metzgar, a sentiment that Gov. Andrew Cuomo echoed in a press release following the decision.
"Now, the Senate must act and pass the Equality Act, which will expand federal anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people to housing, education, public accommodations, and beyond," Cuomo said.
The act, passed by the house of representatives 236-173 on May 17, 2019, still needs senate approval.
But it would ensure anti-discrimination protections, similar to New York’s, to LGBTQ individuals nation-wide
“We just want to live our life without harassment,” Metzgar said.
