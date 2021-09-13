Local fire departments remember fallen firefighters with 9/11 memorial climb

PLATTSBURGH — As the country reflected on the 9/11 attacks 20th anniversary Saturday, Jamie Schwartz of the Plattsburgh City Fire Department said it is more important now than ever to remember what happened on Sept. 11, 2001.
For the first time, the city’s fire department along with the District 3 Fire Department hosted a memorial stair climb at the Kehoe Administration Building on SUNY Plattsburgh’s campus, honoring the 343 firefighters who were killed responding to the attack on the World Trade Center towers.
“We wanted to figure out a way to honor the firefighters who perished on that day,” Schwartz said. “We decided to host a stair climb to honor them.”
Schwartz said stair climbs like the one hosted Saturday are held all over the country and include participants putting on firefighter’s gear and equipment, which is also optional, to simulate what responders had to experience when climbing dozens of floors to reach fires on 9/11.
A full set of firefighters’ equipment can weigh 60 to 80 pounds, Schwartz said. Participants also carried pictures of some of the 343 firefighters who died on Sept. 11.
Schwartz estimated that about 80 people participated in Saturday’s memorial climb, which included local firefighters, police officers and residents.
“I came into this event thinking it was going to be a majority of firefighters, but we actually had a huge outpour of support from the community who wanted to just help honor and remember 9/11,” Schwartz said.
Participants chose how many flights of stairs they wanted to go up Saturday, but to complete the full climb, Schwartz said they needed to take five and a half laps up the 10-story Kehoe Building.
With Sept. 11’s 20th anniversary this year, Schwartz, a 13-year member of the city’s fire department, said keeping the attacks fresh in our memories is critical.
“There’s a whole generation now of individuals who might not have even been around when the (attacks) happened,” he said. “So it’s very important to remember what happened and to pay tribute to the firefighters who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”
That point was highlighted the morning of setting up the climb, Schwartz said. Someone passing by while the firefighters were outside the Kehoe Building was confused and wondered what the occasion was.
“’Oh yeah, it is 9/11, isn’t it?’” Schwartz remembered them saying. “That right there is why we need to continue to do this, so people never forget.”
Schwartz said he expects the memorial climb to continue in the future, although he doesn’t anticipate it to be held every year. Rather, he said it could be hosted every five or 10 years.
