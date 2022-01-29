PLATTSBURGH — For North Country party venues, the pandemic has altered their way of doing business.
Some have even expanded upon their regular services to better serve the public throughout COVID.
Instead of only hosting events like weddings and other large social gatherings, West Side Ballroom on New York Road in the Town of Plattsburgh has implemented new measures that people outside of the venue can take advantage of.
“This past year in 2021, we focused more on doing takeouts and catering. That has been our big push. We never focused on those before, because we used to really only do in-house events,” West Side Ballroom General Manager Kayla Gonyea said.
“We’ve had a few events, but a lot of people ended up canceling, so we did have to adjust. That's when we started doing the takeouts and catering, so people didn't have to travel here and get together in big numbers. It's easier if we come to you.”
West Side Ballroom has also started doing meal kits for people who want to prepare a meal at home, Gonyea said.
“Every other week we do a meal kit, we put the meal together and you get a recipe, take it home and prepare it yourselves,” Gonyea said.
“We actually employ individuals who are receiving services from The Arc to put those meal services together. We started doing the meal kits around the end of the year when we did a trial with The Arc homes. Within the last two weeks, we've started doing them more.”
The Adirondack Room at Butcher Block, located on Booth Drive in the Town of Plattsburgh, had to manage through similar circumstances that the pandemic had placed them in.
“We expanded our services by adding a full-catering service to our list of things that we do here. We have a van that we purchased, and we take orders to businesses,” the Adirondack Room’s event coordinator Laurie Marvin said.
“The full-catering services were for wedding receptions, banquets and company picnics. We’ve also catered to several different companies in the area for their grand-opening celebrations, employee-appreciation events and Christmas parties.”
In 2020, the Adirondack Room worked around strict COVID restrictions at the time to make events work, Marvin said.
“We had quite a few events. For the events we could accommodate, with the size of our room and the number of people, we had as many as we could have and we didn't turn any business away,” Marvin said.
“We had a lot of cancellations when COVID first took place. We don't have as many now, but we gave people the option of moving their date to a date in the future that worked for both them and our schedule. We tried to take everyone's event on a case-by-case basis and make it work as well as it could.”
Event planning became more normal in 2021, Marvin said, and she is hopeful, despite recent upticks in COVID numbers, that the Adirondack Room will see an increase in events hosted this coming year.
“Once the variants came, that put a little damper on the number of events that we had, because people were nervous,” Marvin said.
“I just had an event on Friday, and the coordinator from the event said, ‘We decided as a committee we were going to move forward with the event. If you want to come, you can, if you don't want to come, you don't have to, but we're going to keep moving forward and not look back, because it's time to start doing things.’ I think that's a good snapshot into how people are feeling.”
Rustic Pines Barn venue on Kelly Road, had plans to open in 2020 but was delayed by the onset of the pandemic, venue coordinator Stephanie Demarais said.
“When COVID hit in 2020, we were a little worried about events, but we were still in the construction process. We were able to push events back and add more things construction wise,” Demarais said.
“Then we opened in August of last year. We didn't have many restrictions at the time, and the occupancy limit was lifted by then, so we held eight events. While other events got pushed to 2022.”
One of the events Rustic Pines held in 2021 was unexpected, Demarais said.
“One of the events was a prom for PHS. They were supposed to have it at another venue, but due to their schools’ COVID restrictions, that facility didn't reach the protocols they needed. Our venue did, because of the high ceilings that we have, the ventilation system and the style of the barn in general,” Demarais said.
“We have three entrances in there, so we kept everything open. The kids wore masks inside, but outside they didn't have to, which was cool. We were able to help that senior class, because the year before they missed their junior prom due to COVID. That opened doors for the 2022 season, as we now have AuSable and Peru schools booked with us.”
Rustic Pines Barn hosts their first event of the season on April 9, and Demarais said she is optimistic for this year.
“After seeing the spike start to come down, we’re hopeful that we can get everything under control and get back to some normalcy.”
Email Carly Newton:
Twitter: CarlySNewton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.