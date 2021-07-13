Local economy reels in sales from anglers, chamber says

PLATTSBURGH — Nearly 100 anglers hit Lake Champlain's waters this weekend for the 2021 Bassmaster Elite Series and the Mountain Mart, a Route 9 convenience store situated not too far from the competition's starting gate, says sales felt the surge.
"It probably about doubled our regular gas sales," Assistant Manager Stephanie Wilkins said Monday, noting non-ethanol gas sales jumped even more. "We were selling almost none, maybe $15 to $20 per day. Now we're selling several hundred dollars a day."
ECONOMIC IMPACT
When the North Country Chamber of Commerce announced six water-based events, including five fishing competitions, headed for the lake this summer, officials estimated they would attract over 2,000 athletes and their families to the Adirondack Coast who would aid the economy by lodging in hotels or at campgrounds, dining at restaurants, shopping at stores and filling up on gas.
The region was also to be broadcasted on TV channels as big as ESPN, marketing the region nationally.
The chamber's Vice President of Marketing and Business Development Kristy Kennedy cited a 2017 study, performed in conjunction with SUNY Plattsburgh, detailing the fishing tournaments' yearly economic impact.
Kennedy said it showed they generated over $3.2 million in annual direct and indirect spending throughout the region.
"You can look for anywhere between five to seven room nights per angler," she had said in May. "It does create about 40 full time jobs in Clinton County, because we do have this influx into our economy each year.
"All in all it is a huge impact."
ICE, BEER, SNACKS
Wilkins said anglers show up at the Mountain Mart in the weeks leading up to the events, not just on tournament days.
"There are several in town who told us that they're here two weeks in advance of the tournament they're preparing for," the assistant manager said. "Someone told us we can expect this for the next three to four weeks."
Though snacks and drinks are popular during fishing tournament weekends, Wilkins said it's not enough that the store has to order extra to accommodate.
"Ice is the biggest thing. Just making sure our ice is filled because we sell a lot of that, too. Beer, more than anything else, went up."
ABOVE 2020
Wilkins, a Mountain Mart employee of two years, said last year didn't see the uptick in gas and other sales.
"Not with COVID, no," she said, adding sales were, "definitely way up from last year."
"The year before we were probably closer to these numbers."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.