Local doc supports masking in schools

PLATTSBURGH — Local pediatrician Dr. Michael Celotti backs the American Academy of Pediatrics’ recommendation that all students, teachers and staff older than two wear masks this school year, no matter their vaccination status.
Currently, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that fully vaccinated people only wear masks in indoor public spaces in communities with a substantial or high transmission rate of COVID-19.
During a Zoom press conference earlier this week, Celotti noted the region's relatively low spread of the virus currently, but posited that it is difficult to verify whether students have gotten vaccinated.
Additionally, he said, wearing masks around younger children currently not eligible for the vaccine — everyone younger than 12 — helps protect them.
“We’re putting the message out to prepare to wear masks throughout the year.”
RECOMMENDS VACCINE
Celotti is based at Hudson Headwaters Health Network's Moriah and Ticonderoga health centers, as well as University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital.
He works as a school physician for several school districts, including Plattsburgh, Boquet Valley and Ticonderoga.
Though the state has yet to issue COVID-related guidance to K-12 schools for the upcoming school year, he has had some preliminary discussions with multiple schools about preparing for masking requirements.
Celotti recommends that everyone older than 12 get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Pfizer vaccine, which is given in two doses spaced 21 days apart, is the only one currently authorized for the 12 to 17 age group in the United States.
Since most school districts in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties will welcome students back on Tuesday, Sept. 7, that means students who fall in that category must have their first doses by Tuesday, Aug. 3. Resources on where to get vaccinations are listed on A8.
LAYERS OF PROTECTION
The American Academy of Pediatrics' masking recommendation, issued July 19, accompanies strong support for in-person learning and vaccination for all who are eligible.
“We need to prioritize getting children back into schools alongside their friends and their teachers — and we all play a role in making sure it happens safely,” Dr. Sonja O’Leary, chair of the academy's Council on School Health, said in a statement.
“The pandemic has taken a heartbreaking toll on children, and it’s not just their education that has suffered but their mental, emotional and physical health. Combining layers of protection that include vaccinations, masking and clean hands hygiene will make in-person learning safe and possible for everyone.”
