Local Crane School of Music students to perform with Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

PLATTSBURGH — The Crane Chorus from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music featuring local performers will travel to perform with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by JoAnn Falletta, Saturday and Sunday, at Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo.
The chorus includes:
• Jamie Everritt (soprano) of Bloomingdale.
• Amelia Arguelles (alto) of Plattsburgh.
• Liv Gonia (alto) of North Bangor.
The groups will present Johannes Brahms’ “German Requiem,” joined by soloists Nicole Cabell, soprano, and Evan Hughes, baritone. The Requiem performance will be preceded by the world premiere of Russell Platt’s “Symphony in Three Movements (For Clyfford Still).”
Performances will be offered on Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 24 at 2:30 p.m.
For tickets, visit www.bpo.org.
The Crane Chorus was founded by Dr. Helen Hosmer in 1931 and performs the major vocal repertoire with the symphony orchestra in the Spring Festival Concert each year, and the televised Candlelight Concert each December.
Crane Chorus has performed under guest conductors such as Aaron Copland, Howard Hanson, Nadia Boulanger, Brock McElheran, and Robert Shaw, and has represented Crane at events such as the rededication of The Statue of Liberty. Recent guest conductors have included Ann Howard Jones, Christof Perick, Larry Rachleff and Joseph Flummerfelt.
The Adeline Maltzan Crane Chorus Performance Tour Fund, established by Dr. Gary C. Jaquay ‘67, provides travel funds for the Crane Chorus to perform at major venues outside of Potsdam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.