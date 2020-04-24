Local 3rd grader to be featured in 2021 Casella calendar

MORRISONVILLE — In honor of Earth Day, Casella Waste Systems sent out an invitation for elementary school students to illustrate a picture of what recycling is and how to do it.
Thirteen students’ drawings were selected to be featured in the 2021 Casella calendar. Olive Borrette is one of those students.
Borrette is a third-grader at Morrisonville Elementary in Marianna Shaughnessy’s class. Her artistic interpretation of the importance of recycling stood out amongst her class.
“She always has loved to draw,” Borette’s mother, Joy Olcott, said.
“She’s been drawing a lot since being at home. Any notebook paper laying around won’t be blank anymore after she’s done with it. She loves to draw fashion outfits and other things like that.”
‘WE RECYCLE’
Borette has a special relationship with art, and says her favorite things to draw are logos. One of the pictures she most remembers drawing is Radiator Spring’s town logo from the Disney/Pixar movie “Cars”.
Borrette’s winning drawing colorfully depicts a Casella truck picking up large amounts of trash from nature under a blazing sun with the words “we recycle” decorating a clear blue sky.
“The purpose of this program is to encourage students to reduce, reuse, and recycle as much as possible,” Borrette’s teacher Mrs. Shaughnessy said.
“We have had discussions in class on how many ways there are to reduce waste entering landfills, reuse materials, and recycle what we can and why it is important to the environment. Then the students created their own drawing of how they would do this.”
‘HELPS OUR ENVIRONMENT’
Borrette said recycling is important because: “it helps our environment and makes the air cleaner.”
A $25 TD Bank gift card along with her framed illustration was sent to Borette by Casella in lieu of a surprise presentation at her school.
Olcott sends her congratulations to the other winners of the contest. And gives her thanks to Casella for the opportunity.
