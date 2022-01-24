Little cars, big fun

PLATTSBURGH — The Lake City R/C Speedway’s parking lot was nearly packed for its first trophy competition of the year Sunday.
The club running the speedway has been operating for nearly 20 years and is in its second year at its latest location on 7160 Route 9.
Brian Meyers has been the club’s president since it moved to Route 9 from the Champlain Centre.
“We’ve been trying to grow it back to what it was. You can see it’s growing like the way we want it to,” Meyers said. “It’s a pleasant surprise. We worked hard on this building and to see it filled up like this really makes it worth it all.”
The building houses an oval track for RC racing as well as a crawler course, an obstacle kind of race, on the building’s second floor.
“I have never seen it, most people never have either,” Meyers said of a club having both an oval track and crawler course. “It’s unique. Everybody comes here used to RC oval racing and they’re crossing over getting into (the crawler course).”
Meyers said a lot of families showed up Sunday, which is what he hopes to see, saying the speedway is meant to be accessible and family friendly, with some races made just for kids.
“We want to be family-oriented,” he said. “It’s a place where kids can come and stay out of trouble and to hang out.”
Meyer’s takes his son, who is 30 and has been racing since he was 9 or 10, as an example of what kids can gain from the hobby.
“He grew up in this. It was a good place for him to come to and spend Saturday nights,” Meyers said.
Although the speedway attracts families, it’s also a place where racers practice and compete.
Ricky Gratton Jr. is a 12-year member of the club and came in first for two rubber tire class races at the Snowbird Nationals, the largest RC racing competition in the country, last year in Orlando. The competition attracts as many as 800 racers from across the U.S.
On Sunday, Gratton was fine-tuning his car and monitoring how it performs on the speedway’s track in preparation of the next Snowbird competition in about a week. Although the track in Plattsburgh isn’t as large, Gratton said a lot transfers.
“If you’re car goes good here, it’s going to be good there,” Gratton said. “It’s mainly about getting my car right. You want it to turn good but not be loose or have a push. You gotta have that happy medium.”
Gratton is hopeful he and his pitman will repeat in Florida this year, saying he thinks they are possibly the fastest in the country, but he doesn’t get too ahead of himself.
“I’m crossing my fingers. I’ve got good confidence, but you never know,” he said. “To do what I did last year was pretty insane. I did not expect that, but it was a lot of fun.”
For anyone looking to get involved in RC racing competitively, Gratton said it requires a lot of patience.
“A lot of people think you can throw a car on a track, and it’ll go fast and you’ll be winning,” he said. “Not always how it works. You have to have patience and learn. That’s the big thing”
But for people interested in being a hobbyist, Meyers said the speedway is more than happy to welcome newcomers.
“Just come in and talk to us. These guys are willing to help anybody,” he said.
