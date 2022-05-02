PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh’s first ever Women’s EXPO event came to West Side Ballroom Saturday.
The event had approximately 40 booths geared toward women of all ages who were looking to learn more about different businesses, services and resources located in the North Country.
DJ Jim Carroll from Overtime Photography had music and a photo booth available for attendees to enjoy as well.
Tracy Graves, the host for the event, said she had been planning the Women’s EXPO since before the pandemic began.
“Other gals and I have a small business group that we used to belong to — we would do a lot of fundraisers and had talked forever about doing a Women’s EXPO, so we (finally) decided to do it. We started planning it and then COVID hit, so we had to keep canceling it. This was perfect timing, because people are now ready to get out and go places,” Graves said.
“We’re such a small North Country area where women need resources, and there’s so many wonderful resources (here). There’s a lot of great, fun booths for shopping, but there’s booths for people who have lost children, for mental health counseling — there’s a little bit of everything.”
Fidelis Care, Gratitude for Wellness, Shannon Bessette PT, UkeN’Sip, The Comfort Cub, Magnificent Magnesium and Brennan Buick GMC were among the booths in attendance.
Beverly King, a Malone resident, was in charge of the Comfort Cub booth, where she informed attendees about the many benefits of weighted, therapeutic teddy bears and how they help “mothers, fathers, families and communities survive and heal after a significant loss or trauma.”
“We have them in nursing homes, assisted living homes, and hospitals for kids and adults that are going through medical treatments. School counselors are using them. We have them in psychiatric wards in local hospitals,” King said.
“I do events like this to raise awareness, and I’ll raffle one off. Any raffles I do the money just goes back to gifting. Today the raffle is in honor of Jonathan (Thompson), who lost his life at 13 to cancer just a couple years ago.
“I survived the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017, so I came across the bears and started raising money and gifting them, because that was helping me to help other people. In the last four years, I've raised over $10,000 gifting bears. This is part of my giving back. I'm trying to make a difference.”
The event had partnered with Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northeast New York, so the $5 admission fee, along with the raffle profits, both went toward bringing wishes to children in the North Country.
Graves said she would love to make the Women’s EXPO an annual event so they can partner with Make-A-Wish again in the future.
“We all love children, so when we thought about it, it just seemed like the perfect thing to do, and we got to see the materialization of it — we raised the money and a child gets a wish,” she said.
“Because we’re benefiting Make-A-Wish, I’d love for it to be an annual event. It’s a lot of work, but let's see what happens.”
