LAKE PLACID — State Sen. Betty Little has been appointed to serve on the board of the Olympic Regional Development Authority.
Her nomination by Gov. Andrew Cuomo was confirmed Thursday by the State Senate.
“I’ve long advocated for ORDA as a member of the Assembly and Senate,” Little said in a news release.
"To serve on the board will truly be an honor and a wonderful opportunity to stay involved and continue to make a positive difference for the North Country Region.”
Little has secured millions of dollars in state funding critical to recent upgrades and expansion of ORDA’s winter sports facilities. Little played a key role in the International University Sports Federation’s selection of Lake Placid as the site for the 2023 Winter World University Games.
ORDA was created by New York state to manage the facilities used during the 1980 Olympic Winter Games at Lake Placid. ORDA operates Whiteface Mountain, Gore Mountain and Belleayre ski areas as well as the Olympic Center, Olympic Jumping Complex and Olympic Sports Complex in Lake Placid.
“Wherever I go, if I say I represent Lake Placid, people know exactly what I am talking about. Our incredible Winter Olympic history is a source of tremendous pride. But it’s not enough to be historic, we need to remain relevant. I am very grateful Governor Cuomo has entrusted in me and the others appointed to the board this important mission.”
The board position is unpaid.
Little is retiring from the Senate at the end of this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.