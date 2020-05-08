'Like my kids'

CADYVILLE — Lisa Twiss says her two long-haired calico cats are like her kids.
"For the last almost four years, it has just been Izzy, Margo and I," she said, in reference to cat Molly who died a few years back.
"I'm single, I live alone and they are my life."
THE KITTIES
Twiss adopted Izzy, the darker of the two felines, from a fostering family when the cat was just six-and-a-half weeks old, while Margo, the dilute calico, was adopted from the Elmore SPCA when she was one-and-a-half years old.
Now the cat sisters were 12 and 13, making them, Twiss said, "seniors."
"Izzy is the one that keeps me on my toes," the cat mom said. "She is in the yang in the yin and yang."
While, Twiss added, Margo, who loved to cuddle, was more docile, like the yin.
"They don't play together and they don't sleep together," she said. "They are independent of each other."
And because they were so different, Twiss thought they filled different aspects of her life.
"When I want to sit and cuddle, Margo is there," she said. "When I want some craziness, I'll play with the laser pointer for Izzy."
LIFE WITHOUT THEM
Twiss also described the cats as "stress relievers" who kept her grounded and sane.
"When I would come home from work and it didn't matter if I had had a bad day, a stressful or a good day, they'd greet me," she said.
"I could just leave all of the nonsense at the door. Sometimes life can be very frustrating in the outside world, and they are my life. I couldn't imagine life without them."
'JUST LIKE KIDS'
Just like every other parent, Twiss said she used kitty photos to make calendars, hung Christmas stockings up for them each year and signed birthday cards with their names and paw prints.
"They are just a huge part of my life," she said, adding that her closest friends, fellow cat people, understood.
The cat mom also said, when scheduling road trips, she made sure her friend, and kitty sitter, was available.
"That's the top priority," she said. "I can't go anywhere unless I know she is available, because they're my kids.
They're just like my kids."
