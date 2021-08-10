PLATTSBURGH — A lightening stroke caused a power blackout for some 2,200 Plattsburgh City Municipal Lighting Department (MLD) customers Saturday night.
"I got a notification from the weather bureau that there was a severe thunderstorm in the Clinton County area," MLD Manager Bill Treacy, who was among those customers affected, said of this past Saturday. "At the bottom it said, 'Location of the Storm,' which was right over the City of Plattsburgh.
"When I switched to the radar mode and looked at the radar, there was this big, red blob over the city. About a minute later, I heard thunder boom then a big bang and then my lights went out."
SHORT OUTAGE
Treacy said the flash of lightening had struck a transmission line, taking out six MLD distribution substations.
Customers in areas of the city's west and north ends were without power from about 5:15 p.m. to almost 6:40 p.m.
Once the lights went out, MLD crews traced the lines to check for damage and, not seeing any, Treacy said they restored the power.
NOT COMMON
Though, as the MLD manager pointed out, "lightening can strike anywhere it wants," Treacy admitted it was uncommon for it to hit a transmission line like it had Saturday.
He remembered a time when a stroke of lightening took out the St. Lawrence 1 substation.
"That was probably about 15 or 20 years ago," he said.
HEAT NOT A CONCERN
Asked about the impact of this week's rising temperatures, Treacy said he was not concerned the city's system would be overloaded by air conditioners.
"If you told me it was getting cold outside, 20 below, then I would worry," he said. "We're a winter-peaking system. Our load is 50% down in the summertime, even with air conditioners.
"It might be an issue for NYSEG, Con Edison — the big utilities — but we're a winter-peaking utility, because of the electric heat."
