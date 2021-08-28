AUSABLE FORKS — The Au Sable River Valley Business Association is finding strength in numbers.
Board President Gabrielle Neidlinger, an owner of two businesses, said the association nabbed more than 30 members since its early 2021 launch with a goal of reaching 75 by the onset of 2022.
The association hosts monthly showcases at member businesses for a behind-the-scenes experience and plans to add various workshops and other events throughout its neighboring towns and hamlets.
"We want to really bring the community together aesthetically and financially to really help lift each other up," Neidlinger said.
GRASSROOTS START
Former board president Adam Coolidge helped spearhead the association in 2020.
Coolidge, a realtor and Au Sable Forks native, would often hear the same complaint when campaigning for his current Town of Jay councilmember position.
"The thing that kept coming up was that there was a need for networking among the Jay community, among all of the different businesses," Neidlinger said.
So he started this association with the help of several other community members.
"They really didn't define 100% what the association was going to do, but they knew that they wanted it to be a community association for business members."
The association's now defined mission is the following: Fostering business and community growth and development through economic programs designed to strengthen and expand the income potential of all businesses in the trade area; promoting programs of a civic, social, and cultural nature that are designed to increase the functional and aesthetic values of the community.
POWER OF REFERRALS
When Neidlinger, a holistic life coach, moved to the North Country from Long Island in early 2020, she was blissfully unaware of the global health crisis just around the corner.
"I met a lot of people," she said. "It is just a welcoming community of kind, good people to begin with, but since I've joined the Business Association I cannot even begin to put into words the amount of networking, referrals, kindness, generosity of the people within the Jay community."
Now, as its board president, Neidlinger has referrals of her own.
"I am working with two clients who are in the process of starting new businesses in Jay," she said. "Through the association, I was able to refer them out to an attorney to help them set up their LLC and to refer them to Smart Site Designs, which created our website, for their business marketing and their branding.
"The influence and the natural just sending each other constant referrals has created something really magnificent."
NONPROFIT HOPEFUL
The Au Sable River Valley Business Association is now funded through its membership fees, but has hopes of earning nonprofit distinction.
"Once we become a nonprofit, hopefully we can get funded in various different ways and use that to help support the community," Neidlinger said.
Though now focused on the towns of Jay and Black Brook, the association plans to one day span the entire valley, from Keene to Keeseville.
"However, we do have members who are out in Keeseville who have applied to join and we welcome them," Neidlinger added. "We welcome everyone. We are an inclusive organization."
NEW WEBSITE
The association recently launched its website: ausablerivervalley.com
Its homepage spotlights North Country images and prompts users to read about the association, its membership, its showcases and more.
Marisol Sauer, site developer and the association's director of marketing, said the website would "continue to evolve," and encouraged users to check back often.
"We felt that we needed a place where could very easily just click and understand what Au Sable River Valley Business Association is about," Neidlinger said. "So what our mission is, who is on the board, who are on the different committees, becoming a member, easily applying — "
The board president also highlighted its expansive calendar of events.
"We didn't have anything within the Town of Jay that really brought all of the events to a one-stop shop," she said. "We wanted something that really pooled absolutely everything that could be happening within our territory."
'DEFINITELY JOIN'
Au Sable River Valley Business Association's next business showcase is scheduled for Youngs Studio and Gallery on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Neidlinger said those events, posted to the association's website, were open to anyone.
"Even if you don't own a business and you're a community member, please come," she said. "And if you're even thinking about starting a business, or considering it, I would recommend you definitely join.
"The networking and the depth of learning that you'll find will be really crucial for you."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.