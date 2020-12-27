PLATTSBURGH — While the CVES School Library System had provided area students access to digital book distributer OverDrive for years, Susanne Ford-Croghan said the COVID-19 pandemic had really "skyrocketed" its use.
"When OverDrive offered the option of partnering with the public library system, we immediately jumped on the opportunity," the Champlain Valley Educational Services (CVES) School Library System/Arts in Education coordinator said of a recent collaboration with the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System (CEFLS).
"We have doubled the number of titles the students have easy access to."
'NO END DATE'
The partnership between the two area library systems impacted all CVES school districts located within the CEFLS service area, allowing those students to borrow age-appropriate, digital titles from both the public library system, as well as those offered to their home districts through CVES.
"Overdrive offers the Public Library Connect feature at no charge," Bouchard said, "so neither CVES nor CEFLS had to pay any fees."
There is no end date for this partnership, she added.
AVAILABLE TITLES
Anja Bouchard, CEFL's coordinated outreach librarian, said OverDrive had acceptable eBooks and eAudiobooks for students grades K through 12.
The public library system's collection included 2,820 titles for a juvenile audience and 782 titles for young adults, she told the Press-Republican, noting that it was a mix of both fiction and nonfiction.
Available titles included picture books like Pete the Cat, Lincoln Pierce's comic strip narrative Big Nate, Veronica Roth's sci-fi novel Divergent and The Hate You Give by Angie Thomas.
Bouchard said nonfiction titles covered a range of topics, like sports, science and history.
GOING DIGITAL
In late June, Bouchard had said, likely due to the pandemic, that the community had upped its usage of the library system's e-collection, as well.
In April, usage had spiked 74 percent compared to 2019. The trend had then continued in to May, with readership up nearly 65 percent.
Though down since then, Bouchard said local bookworms were still taking advantage.
"Our most recent statistics for November showed a 29 percent increase compared to the same time last year," she said.
HOW TO
According to a recent CEFLS release, both the school and public library collections could be searched through the Sora app, which students could install from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or at soraapp.com.
"All students attending a CVES component district have a login ID and should contact their school librarian for this information," the release adds.
"Students in area districts can also access OverDrive eBooks, eAudiobooks and educational videos via https://champlainvny.libraryreserve.com using their Sora login ID."
'INCREASINGLY IMPORTANT'
"This partnership is particularly exciting because online resources have become increasingly important as they support literacy and learning activities 24/7 at home, in the classroom, or anywhere else," a CEFLS release says.
Residents in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties could also access titles from the public library system's eBook and eAudiobook collection using their library cards.
To do so, visit cefls.org/overdrive or contact the library to apply for a library card.
