PLATTSBURGH — As a part of LGBTQ+ history month, the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance is holding its “NYS Know Your Rights Forum” on Oct. 22.
The event, held in partnership with the New York State Division of Human Rights, will focus on providing the North Country’s LGBTQ+ community with up-to-date information on what rights are afforded to them under New York State law, Alliance Executive Director Kelly Metzgar said.
The Alliance and the division of human rights had planned to hold the event, which was held in person in Saranac Lake and Plattsburgh two years ago, and in person again this spring, but the plans were derailed.
Now, the rights forum will be held virtually over Zoom.
“With all the new laws that have been passed in the state over the last two years, a lot of people don’t know what those laws are, and the implications of them,” Metzgar said. “This is a way to get that information out to the public.”
Chief among those new laws will be the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act, a recently passed addendum to the state’s human rights and hate crimes laws adding gender identity and gender expression as “protected classes.”
“We’re very happy that we’re able to be a progressive state that looks out for peoples’ rights, no matter who you are,” Metzgar said. “If you’re being thrown out of your apartment because you identify a certain way, that’s illegal; If you are fired from your job because you identify a certain way, that’s illegal.”
Metzgar said that division of human rights would handle the operations of the event, with the division’s Director of External Communications Ron Zacchi likely leading a presentation on laws like the non-discrimination act, a question and answer portion about the laws and discussions about hypothetical scenarios related to them.
“We want to get that information out there so people know what those updates are, how they’re protected, and what they can do if their rights are violated,” Metzgar said.
She added that LGBTQ+ individuals knowing their rights at a state level has gained a new sense of importance following a shift in thinking at the federal level in recent years.
Most recently, Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito questioned the validity of the landmark 2015 “Obergefell v. Hodges” case that effectively legalized marriage equality nationwide, citing religious liberty implications with Thomas writing that the case "enables courts and governments to brand religious adherents who believe that marriage is between one man and one woman as bigots, making their religious liberty concerns that much easier to dismiss."
With an ongoing supreme court justice nomination process expected to put another conservative-leaning judge, Amy Coney Barrett, on the bench of the nation’s highest court, LGBTQ+ individuals knowing their rights will only become more important, according to Metzgar.
“It’s very scary for women’s rights, it’s very scary for minority rights, you pick a category, it’s very scary,” Metzgar said.
The Zoom forum will be limited to 100 participants, first come, first serve, and will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22.
Anyone interested in joining the event can visit tinyurl.com/yyu7cnal to register.
