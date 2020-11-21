LEWIS – One person is receiving Red Cross aid after a mobile home fire in Lewis Wednesday.
The late night fire at 76 Moss Rd. rendered the home unlivable until it can be fixed.
The trailer’s owner and occupant was Michele Smith, who got out safely with her pets, fire officials said.
Essex County Fire Investigator Joseph Norton is handling the probe into the cause of the fire.
“It appears to be electrical in nature, on the porch around the dryer,” he said. “Lewis Fire did an outstanding job knocking down the fire.”
The mobile home is a 1972 Champion model, he said.
Essex County Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish said the mobile home will need repairs.
“There was moderate damage,” Jaquish said. “The fire got into the roof area.”
The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross said it provided immediate emergency aid to one person after the fire.
The Red Cross provided financial assistance for shelter, food, and clothing to Smith. Volunteers also offered emotional support, a release said.
“In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery,” a release said.
The 2020 tax assessment on the mobile home was $41,900.
“The trailer was insured and both myself and the owner have been in contact with the insurance company to get things rolling for her,” Norton said.
