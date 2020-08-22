'Let's not let it die'

McKENZIE DELISLE/STAFF PHOTO1814 Commemoration Inc. President Tom Donahue (left) and member Jim Guinness hang a sign on Georgia Pacific’s fence at the three-way intersection of Margaret Street and Boynton and Sailly avenues in the City of Plattsburgh to advertise the 2020 Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration. The event will be mostly virtual this year due concerns of the continued pandemic. The not-for-profit will launch videos on its new website, 1814inc.com, every two days beginning Sunday, Aug. 23 and lasting through Sunday, Sept. 13.