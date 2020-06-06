PLATTSBURGH — Christieanna Blanks, 28, was surprised by the number of people who came out in support of the No Justice No Peace Walk for Change protest Saturday.
"I grew up here and I know a lot of the ugly side more than I know the support side," the Plattsburgh resident said, recalling personal and community experiences.
"I witnessed a lot of things in Plattsburgh and seeing the amount of people that showed up here completely gave me a better hope or a better idea of what people are actually thinking."
MORE UNITED
Blanks and hundreds of other people turned out for the event, organized by local Black Lives Matter members.
Blanks is of mixed race, with an African-American father and white mother.
"A lot of my family doesn’t deal with me simply because that I am African-American, which is crazy."
If anything, her experiences have made her work harder to get where she is, Blanks said.
She hopes that Saturday's protests and others will lead to acceptance and tolerance.
"Humanity as a whole should be more united because the less reasons we choose to divide ourselves over, the more we can come together and conquer, I suppose."
Blanks feels racism is not being tolerated as much anymore.
"I feel like you should be embarrassed to be racist."
‘WHO’S GONNA CHANGE IT?’
Father and Son Edwin and Eric Johnson, both black residents of Plattsburgh, also agreed that the United States is stronger when Americans treat each other kindly regardless of the color of their skin.
“To hate or dislike other people, you know, I didn’t raise my kids that way,” Edwin, 71, said.
A native of Savannah, Ga., Edwin said he feels that race relations in American society have improved somewhat over the decades, pointing to the fact that his children were able to attend integrated classes with students of other races.
But the death of George Floyd and the persistent accounts of violence against blacks by law enforcement give him pause.
“When you see things like this in 2020, it makes you stop and wonder: Is it gonna get any better? Who’s gonna change it?”
For the Johnsons, that question can be answered at one place: the voting booth.
“Our elected officials seem to be trying to seethe and stoke this division and hatred,” Eric, 36, said.
“You want to change something, please vote. Don’t get upset, go out and vote.”
For Americans to still be hating and harming each other over skin color while there are issues like COVID-19, climate change and income inequality that they could be tackling together is ridiculous to the younger Johnson.
“Black lives matter, white lives matter, Asian lives matter, all lives matter. Stop treating us wrong just because of the color of our skin or some old deep hatred,” he said.
'LET'S GET IT DONE'
Sisters Angel, 20, and Iesha Powell, 22, of Plattsburgh also attended the protest.
Like Blanks, Iesha thought far fewer people would show up.
"Everybody’s supporting us and trying to make for a better world because it’s 2020 and we still got racism and hate going on," she said.
"When are we ever going to change? Let’s get it done."
Blanks added that it seems social media has made it so that people have to watch violence that happens, rather than deflect and say they were not there.
"You can pause it, but it's not going away and it's causing a different awakening in people."
ALREADY FOUGHT
For Marcia Richard of Plattsburgh, that awakening came long before the Saturday afternoon march.
Before the hundreds of protesters marched to the Plattsburgh City Police station on Pine Street, Richard sat in the shade on City Hall Place holding a sign that read, "I already fought for this 55 years ago."
She attended a Christian college in Illinois during the 1960s, and recalled getting to hear Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speak.
Richard said she does not like all the fighting that is going on, and that she cries when she watches the news.
But these days, she continued, "I think people are much more open."
"I think that kids try very hard. They try very hard to understand," Richard remarked regarding young people.
‘THEIR LIVES MATTER’
Two of those young people marching in the rally were brothers Arthur Deon, holding a “Black Lives Matter!” sign and Jeremiah Deon holding a “My Life Matters!” sign.
Jeremiah, 10, is black while Arthur, 8, is white.
The boys attended the protest with their mother, Keisha Deon, father, J.T. Deon and aunt Ashley Vassar.
Noting that both boys are adopted, Keisha said that she brought her sons to the rally to “show our youth the change that they’re capable of bringing.”
Asked what the march meant to them, Jeremiah said it was to “support black lives” while Arthur said “because some people kill black people and their lives matter.”
TRAINING, ACCOUNTABILITY
Plattsburgh residents Rebecca Klein, 22, and Aleah Tanriverdi, 21, held signs that read, "Dykes 4 Black Lives," and "Black Lives Matter," respectively.
"I fight for myself and all my brothers," Tanriverdi said.
Standing with them were Eli Moore, 21, originally from Saranac, and Tyler Bosley, 25, a Mooers transplant living in Plattsburgh.
Bosley said his father is in law enforcement, but that he has a lot of black friends he needs to support.
Tanriverdi hopes Saturday's protest and other events will lead to the demilitarization of all cops.
She also wants to see if "we can go maybe a year without a cop killing somebody senselessly. That would be great."
At the very least, Bosley wants more training for police officers with emphasis on lethal force being the last resort.
"Community policing is a great idea because, you know, police officers who don’t live in areas they serve, there’s a disconnect."
"More education, more accountability, hopefully that’s going to be like what’s going to happen," Tanriverdi added.
HAPPY TO WITNESS
Blanks said she felt this was the biggest civil rights movement in a long time.
"I’m so happy to even be alive to witness it," she continued.
"Hopefully, it’ll make a big enough change that this won’t have to happen again. It’ll be over with."
Email Cara Chapman: cchapman@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
