PHOTO PROVIDEDSome of about 140 kites ordered by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Champlain Valley sit packaged and ready to soar Saturday during the "Let Hope Fly" event happening at the Plattsburgh City Beach in coordination with the 44th Annual Mayor's Cup Regatta and Festival. Executive Director Amanda Bulris-Allen called the event symbolic, saying, "The idea is to raise a kite to lift each other up."