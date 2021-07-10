PLATTSBURGH — As sailors race vessels out on the lake, teams battle it out on the sandy beach volleyball court and other festivities sail on, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Champlain Valley plans to color the sky with hope.
MAYOR'S CUP
Today's the 44th annual Mayor's Cup Regatta and Festival.
The Plattsburgh City Beach will host the all-day event and, thanks to both the City of Plattsburgh and Plattsburgh Sunrise Rotary Club, today's beach admission is free.
The festival's new location, moved out of the city's downtown, will give attendees a front-row seat to the regatta out on Lake Champlain.
Other landlubber festivities include corn hole and volleyball tourneys, a 5K race, a kayak tour, a kids corner, food trucks and live music.
Or, you can fly a kite.
RAISE ONE UP
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Champlain Valley will host the free "Let Hope Fly" event today, handing out 140 colorful kites at the City Beach starting at 1 p.m.
Executive Director Amanda Bulris-Allen said NAMI annually participates in the Mayor's Cup, but said the event's move to the City Beach prompted her to be a little creative with what that would look like this year.
The idea to fly kites came to her one Friday afternoon.
"I think it's very symbolic. The idea is to raise a kite to lift each other up."
'MORALE IS DOWN'
Reflecting on 2020, Bulris-Allen noted the halt of many pleasurable activities, including community and/or group events.
"Most of us have had times where we have felt isolated, alone," she said. "I think for all of us, morale is really down; particularly for those affected by mental health issues, morale has been super down. Crisis across the North Country has just increased and it has become overwhelming for the mental health community to be able to assist in the best ways possible."
And, she added, as daily life shifts back to normal, community members could be struggling to reintegrate.
"Many of us have worked throughout the entire COVID period and so I think the workforce — we're feeling it. Being able to support people during a time when some of us may not be feeling our best can be really challenging."
LET HOPE FLY
To help the community rise up in unison, Bulris-Allen thought these sorts of events important to demonstrate "hope can still exist even though we have all experienced these really awful events."
"When we think about mental health, we think about purpose and life and how you spend your time," she said. "It's not just about the roles you play in your life, but also about the opportunities to have joy in your life."
Assemblers will be onsite Saturday to hand out kites on a first-come, first-serve basis and to help get them flying high.
Community members were welcome to bring their own kites, as well.
There will be a chance to enter a raffle.
RAINBOWS
The kites, ordered in bulk online, to be handed out by NAMI are striped with the colors of the rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple.
Bulris-Allen said she was reminded of the early days of the pandemic last spring.
"It, kind of, runs along the line of when COVID first happened and people were drawing rainbows in their windows for hope."
