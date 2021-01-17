Legislature votes to hold special election for Area 9

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature voted this week to hold a special election to fill the Area 9 vacancy created when Chris Rosenquest took over as City of Plattsburgh mayor.
Reached by phone, Rosenquest said he was happy to see legislators go with that option, pointing to how he had previously voiced his support for an election to fill both his former post and the Plattsburgh Common Council Ward 1 seat left open by Ira Barbell's resignation. Then-Mayor Colin Read appointed local pastor Jaime Canales to the seat.
"I'm a big advocate for letting people decide who represents them," Rosenquest said.
The winner of the special election, slated for March 30, would hold the seat through Dec. 31, 2023.
CHANGE FROM SPRING
Local law dictates that the legislature must either appoint someone to fill a vacancy within 30 days, or schedule a special election between 30 and 90 days from the date of the vacancy.
Last spring, when Mark Dame stepped down from representing Area 8 to permanently move out of the area, the legislature broke with most recent precedent in voting 8-1 in favor of appointing former Clinton County Court Judge Patrick McGill to the seat until the November election. Democrat Wendell Hughes was elected and will serve out the remainder of the term, set to expire at the end of this year.
At the time, arguments against holding a special election centered around costs to the involved municipalities and the safety of both voting and campaigning during a pandemic. Additionally, state restrictions on when party committees could meet to nominate candidates coupled with the local law requirements on when an election had to take place would have greatly compressed the amount of time for campaigning.
Area 10 Legislator Robert Hall, who was recently appointed 2021 legislature vice chair, was the lone nay vote on McGill's appointment. He had expressed concerns about the consequences of going with an appointment, and questioned the cost argument.
On Friday, he said McGill did a good job during his tenure in the seat, and he found the two had a lot more in common than he thought they would.
"But I still think that the people should put somebody in office. We shouldn’t be appointing anybody."
He said his fellow Democrats also felt there were different circumstances this time around that supported having a special election.
KRETSER ANNOUNCED
Former Common Council member Joshua Kretser announced his candidacy for Area 9 — which covers the Center City area and the SUNY Plattsburgh area — earlier this month. He plans to seek the Democratic and Working Families parties' endorsements.
Rosenquest pointed to Kretser's political experience and connections.
“Short of an endorsement, I think he would be a very good representative for the area.”
Clinton County Republican Party Chair Clark Currier said there are people interested in running for Area 9 on the GOP line.
But he could not understand why the decision was made to hold a special election given that, as with last spring, COVID-19 puts limits on campaigning. He also noted concerns about the avoidable cost of a special election to the city and county.
Currier hopes his committee will select a candidate by the end of the month, noting a meeting is slated for a couple weeks from now.
"Again, it’s the same scenario as last time, but a different decision by the legislature this time to have special election."
HOPES STARS ALIGN
Rosenquest noted concerns about making sure there are enough candidates for the race. Given that Kretser has stepped up for the Democrats, it would make sense for the Republicans to nominate someone as well, he said.
"If there is no other candidate on the Republican side, it would be pointless to have a special election to elect one person," Rosenquest continued.
"I’m still hoping the stars align with a fair election with two candidates looking to represent the area."
Asked what action the legislators could take if a Republican nominee does not emerge, Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo pointed to the local law, which requires a special election if legislators do not appoint someone to fill the seat within 30 days of the Jan. 1 vacancy.
