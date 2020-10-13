PLATTSBURGH — The adoption of Clinton Community College's 2020-2021 budget is set to go before the Clinton County Legislature Wednesday evening.
The spending plan includes a county contribution of $3,251,257, the same amount requested, and granted, last year.
A public hearing on the budget was held at the legislature's Sept. 23 meeting. No one commented.
COST SAVINGS
At a CCC Board of Trustees Finance Committee meeting held at the end of August, CCC President Ray DiPasquale explained that the budget — which totals $12.6 million — was based on 730 full-time enrollments (FTEs), but that the college probably would not hit that number.
DiPasquale told The Press-Republican Tuesday that the institution has been down about 200 to 250 total headcount and 90 to 95 FTEs, but noted that CAP numbers were not yet final since schools were still enrolling students.
He said he was "still guesstimating" that CCC will face a deficit of $1 million to $1.5 million.
"The state budget has not been finalized and enrollment is not complete and this is an estimate based on what I know."
Though the deficit number is not yet firmed up, CCC will be looking at an early retirement incentive — like the one deployed last year —, potential furloughs and, as a last resort, retrenchments for cost savings, DiPasquale said.
"This will be decided once we know the final state budget, which should be early November."
SUPPORT CRITICAL
DiPasquale noted that the college's current budget has 40 unfunded vacant positions and does not include funds for future equipment.
"This budget will simply support the current structure of the college," he continued.
"The county has been extraordinarily supportive of the college in my three-and-a-half years here and we are grateful and sincerely hope the legislators will support the budget as Clinton Community College is an economic driver of the county and state and their support is critical to our future and the future of our students."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.