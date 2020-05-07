PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will hold a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss filling the Area 8 vacancy created by Mark Dame's resignation last month.
Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) said Wednesday that he believed a bipartisan majority of the board had reached a consensus on voting to appoint a candidate to the seat until November.
He confirmed former Clinton County Court Judge Patrick McGill, a Republican, could be that candidate, with the understanding that he would not run for the seat.
Legislature Minority Leader Robert Hall (D-Area 10) said he would be the lone no vote on appointment.
"The whole situation is wrong," he told the Press-Republican.
"We’ve been very impartial and we’ve voted for a special election twice and now they’re doing this and I think it’s totally wrong."
LOCAL LAW
A local law gives the legislature two options for filling an unexpired term.
The board has 30 days from the date of the vacancy — Dame resigned effective Friday, April 10 — to appoint an Area 8 resident to the position until the next general election this November.
Failing that, and if the vacancy occurs more than 120 days before the next general election, the law requires a special election to take place between 30 and 90 days after the vacancy date.
If the legislature does not set a date for that election, it will automatically be scheduled for the Tuesday prior to the 90th day following the vacancy. That makes July 7 the latest possible date for the election.
Both options have been used in the past five years.
In 2016, former legislator Sara Rowden was temporarily appointed to fill the Area 4 seat vacated by Colin Read when he resigned to move to the City of Plattsburgh and run for mayor.
But more recently, special elections were held, resulting in the election of Henry to the Area 3 seat in 2018 and Francis Peryea to the Area 2 seat last year.
ARGUMENTS
Arguments against having a special election prior to November have included public health concerns due to COVID-19, compressed campaign timeframes since county parties are not allowed to hold nominating meetings until at least June 1 and an early voting period must take place, and costs to the municipalities involved, in this case the Town and City of Plattsburgh.
Those who supported this option pointed to more recent precedent and workarounds such as absentee voting.
"The legislature as a whole is for a special election if it was only about a special election," Henry said.
"The problem came for some of the legislators because of the COVID crisis which narrowed all the timeframes."
The public health piece is also very important, he added.
"But you have to keep the election piece and the democracy piece in there as well so ... the legislature is working towards consensus to find something that would balance ... both of these issues."
MORE TIME
Henry did not definitively say how he would vote.
"We still have to have a discussion on Friday. We’re going to listen to that and that’s when I will cast my vote."
Henry made the argument that, technically, both options result in a special election, since neither will be for a full four-year term.
Holding it in November will give candidates more time to prepare and, hopefully, the COVID-19 crisis will be more resolved by then, he said.
"I’m not trying to parse words here. I’m just saying that everyone is for a special election, the question is when and how do we get there."
'POLITICS AT ITS WORST'
On the issue of costs to the municipalities, Hall said it would not cost the town and city any more than they already had in their budgets.
"This is politics at its worst," he said.
Though the appointee will not run, that does not stop him from promoting a particular candidate based on his experience on the job, Hall added.
"What irritates me even more is I’ve had members of the Republican Party tell me point blank that they wanted a special election and now they’re not sticking to their word."
Hall said these legislators told him that both before and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I feel that as a politician, the only thing you have when you tell people something is your word. If your word’s no good, then I don’t want anything to do with you," he said.
"This is the first time in six-and-a-half years that I have been very, very discouraged to be a county legislator."
LISTEN IN
The Clinton County Legislature will hold a meeting at 3 p.m. Friday, May 8 to discuss its Area 8 vacancy.
To call in, utilize the following information:
Call-in number: 1-408-418-9388
Meeting number (access code): 623 857 177
Meeting password: 73928374
